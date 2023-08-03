UND football fall camp Day 2: Sammy Fort returns to the mix after missing nearly all of 2022

GRAND FORKS — The 2022 season was supposed to be the breakout year for UND junior Sammy Fort.

The then-junior was entering his fourth season in Grand Forks and his turn had finally arrived to start in the defensive backfield.

But in the season opener at Nebraska, Fort attempted to make an open-field tackle in the third quarter and suffered a knee injury that would sideline Fort for the rest of the season and the following spring ball.

"I had a little knee injury a couple of weeks before (the Nebraska game), and we worked through it and I thought I was good to go," Fort said. "I immediately knew what it was. I hobbled off the field and the recovery process started there. It's definitely tough. The coaches were in my corner, though. It's hard when you're going through it. I took a little bit to myself and cried but when I came back I had to attack (physical therapy)."

As UND opens fall camp this week ahead of the 2023 season, Fort is back at safety — now with a knee brace — and ready to be the type of difference-maker he was hoping to be a year ago.

"The (physical therapy) process went well," Fort said. "At first it was real frustrating because I couldn't move my legs. It was my meniscus and ACL, so I was in a straight cast."

After spending so many practices in crutches on the sidline, Fort says it's "amazing" to be back in action.

"It means everything to me," Fort said. "I'm forever thankful I get to wear this uniform and happy to be back out here with the guys. I'm definitely excited. I know I'll get an opportunity to showcase what I can do at safety. One year can change your life, you know? I know what type of player I am, and I'm going to prove that this season."

Day 2 notes

Details: UND practiced in helmets and shorts from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Pollard.

Play of the day: Wide receiver Nate Demontagnac went up over top of standout cornerback C.J. Siegel and used one arm to catch the 15-yard pass down the sideline from Tommy Schuster.

Keep an eye on: True freshman outside linebacker and Omaha native Lance Rucker, who has an impressive 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame, broke up a pass in team drills that fired up his sideline.

Quick hitters