UND football fall camp Day 10: Offensive line benefits from consistency

GRAND FORKS — A year ago, multiple position battles on the offensive line at UND football fall camp carried out even into the 2022 season.

The 2022 season began with first-time UND starters at three positions when the Fighting Hawks started at Nebraska.

As UND's 2023 fall camp nears the midway point, continuity on the offensive line has been a welcomed change from the past two seasons.

The Hawks have consistently used a starting lineup of Seth Anderson and Easton Kilty at tackles, Donny Ventrelli and Sam Hagen at guards and Cade Borud at center.

Borud, a redshirt freshman from Iowa, is the only player without starting experience.

"In the spring, it was guys playing multiple positions and seeing the big picture," UND offensive line coach Joe Pawlak said. "Now in the fall, it's about getting good and comfortable at one spot."

Beyond the starters, UND is also giving plenty of practice snaps to senior Colin Lavell and junior Braden Bryant. Both Lavell and Bryant have past starting experience, as well.

Although Borud is the unknown commodity among the offensive starters, he was quickly pegged as a fast-riser during his time in Grand Forks.

Borud is 6-foot-2 and 315 pounds from Pleasant Hill, Iowa.

"He's been consistent and is a smart, intelligent kid," Pawlak said. "That's the one spot the previous two years ... we needed better performance from that position. We challenged him this offseason."

The depth behind Borud has shuffled a bit this fall, as Peyton Lotysz and Danny Carroll — two players who split starts at center in 2022 — haven't been available. Lotysz retired due to injury, while Carroll is also sidelined with an injury.

As a result, UND has worked out Lavell and Ventrelli at center.

"We know that's a position we need to get better at fast," Pawlak said.

Day 10 notes

Details: UND practiced in full pads Sunday inside at the Pollard Center from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Play of the day: Tommy Schuster and Bo Belquist connected on a deep ball during 1-on-1 work between wide receivers and defensive backs. Belquist, working against true freshman safety Tyler Erkman, gave a stutter-step move to try to get separation. Erkman impressively kept in tight on Belquist, who caught the ball low at the last minute.

Keep an eye on: In team drills, backup quarterback Trey Feeney found tight end Haydn Stay deep down the sideline and Stay had to extend fully to catch the pass.

Quick hitters