UND football fall camp Day 10: Offensive line benefits from consistency
The Fighting Hawks return experience at four positions along the offensive front and like the development of redshirt freshman center Cade Borud.
GRAND FORKS — A year ago, multiple position battles on the offensive line at UND football fall camp carried out even into the 2022 season.
The 2022 season began with first-time UND starters at three positions when the Fighting Hawks started at Nebraska.
As UND's 2023 fall camp nears the midway point, continuity on the offensive line has been a welcomed change from the past two seasons.
The Hawks have consistently used a starting lineup of Seth Anderson and Easton Kilty at tackles, Donny Ventrelli and Sam Hagen at guards and Cade Borud at center.
Borud, a redshirt freshman from Iowa, is the only player without starting experience.
"In the spring, it was guys playing multiple positions and seeing the big picture," UND offensive line coach Joe Pawlak said. "Now in the fall, it's about getting good and comfortable at one spot."
Beyond the starters, UND is also giving plenty of practice snaps to senior Colin Lavell and junior Braden Bryant. Both Lavell and Bryant have past starting experience, as well.
Although Borud is the unknown commodity among the offensive starters, he was quickly pegged as a fast-riser during his time in Grand Forks.
Borud is 6-foot-2 and 315 pounds from Pleasant Hill, Iowa.
"He's been consistent and is a smart, intelligent kid," Pawlak said. "That's the one spot the previous two years ... we needed better performance from that position. We challenged him this offseason."
The depth behind Borud has shuffled a bit this fall, as Peyton Lotysz and Danny Carroll — two players who split starts at center in 2022 — haven't been available. Lotysz retired due to injury, while Carroll is also sidelined with an injury.
As a result, UND has worked out Lavell and Ventrelli at center.
"We know that's a position we need to get better at fast," Pawlak said.
Day 10 notes
Details: UND practiced in full pads Sunday inside at the Pollard Center from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Play of the day: Tommy Schuster and Bo Belquist connected on a deep ball during 1-on-1 work between wide receivers and defensive backs. Belquist, working against true freshman safety Tyler Erkman, gave a stutter-step move to try to get separation. Erkman impressively kept in tight on Belquist, who caught the ball low at the last minute.
Keep an eye on: In team drills, backup quarterback Trey Feeney found tight end Haydn Stay deep down the sideline and Stay had to extend fully to catch the pass.
Quick hitters
- Wide receiver Caden Dennis, who had his redshirt pulled in 2022, was active on Sunday, showing off his deep-threat speed on a number of plays.
- Rookie wide receiver Vuciri Hakim, who may still be a year or two from reaching his potential, caught a few passes on slants that showed off his athletcism.
- UND's late team session of practice started with a Feeney quarterback keeper that had the entire defense fooled — with a little help from a popping block from fullback Jack Ihry.
- After the offense had a few big gains, the defense answered back as Casey Schultz had what would be a sack, Ben McNaboe blew up a run play and Wyatt Pedigo burst through on a blitz on a play that might not have ended well for quarterback Simon Romfo had the play been truly live.
- UND set up a big tight end screen for Quincy Vaughn, a play that makes one think Vaughn's size against smaller defensive backs is going to be a problem for defenses.
- Rookie quarterback Jerry Kaminski excelled in his snaps. He found classmate Michael Gross twice and Hakim once in limited chances.
