UND football captain Ted Mullin nominated for community service honor

GRAND FORKS — UND linebacker Ted Mullin, who will be a sixth-year senior and team captain in 2023, has been one of the most respected players in the Fighting Hawks' program the past few years.

Those in the UND lockerroom were likely not surprised to hear this week that Mullin has been nominated for the 2023 Allstate Good Works Team.

Mullin is one of 136 athletes recommended nationally by their coaches of all levels as a member of the Good Works Team for investing time playing college football, attending school full-time and giving back to the community.

Mullin started all 12 games at linebacker for the Hawks in 2022. He recorded a season-best seven tackles at Nebraska along with teaming up on a quarterback sack.

Mullin was also a standout in the classroom, earning the Missouri Valley Football Conference Commissioner's Excellence Award.

Mullin, of Littleton, Colo., has volunteered 112.25 hours of community service and is involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Holiday Magic for Markus, UND SAAC Pen Pal Porgram, UND SAAC Halloween Bash and the The Big Event.

Mullin volunteers at a local church and helps run services on Sundays, organizes food drives and even started a Christian clothing brand — Rocky Mountain Faith, which gives a percentage of every sale to missionaries and churches all over the world.

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 136 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and one honorary head coach.

To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing.

The final 22-member team and honorary coach will be selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists. They look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.