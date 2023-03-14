6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
UND extends contract of women's basketball coach Mallory Bernhard

Bernhard's new contract runs through the 2025-26 season.

020323 S GFH UNDWBB0051.jpg
UND women's basketball head coach Mallory Bernhard, right, watches the action from the Fighting Hawks bench in the first quarter of a home tilt against the S.D. State Jackrabbits at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
March 14, 2023 11:38 AM

GRAND FORKS — In the matter of a few days, the UND women's basketball program's season was extended and so was the contract of its head coach.

UND announced Tuesday a contract extension for Mallory Bernhard, who will lead the Fighting Hawks into the WBI tournament this weekend in Lexington, Ky.

Bernhard's new contract will run through the 2025-26 season. UND announced earlier Tuesday head men's basketball coach Paul Sather will also be extended through the 2025-26 season.

"It meant so much to me as an alumna to be given the opportunity to lead this program, and it means even more to know that our administration believes in the direction we're headed," Bernhard said. "I am incredibly grateful for this continued opportunity and will continue to pour my heart and soul into this program. We have an unbelievable group of young women that represent the University of North Dakota women's basketball so well both on and off the court and we will continue to strive to make our fans, alumni as as University proud."

In the 2022-23 season, UND finished a program-best third in the Summit League standings with an 11-7 league mark. UND was also 13-1 at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

After going 2-19 during the pandemic-altered season, Bernhard led UND to season win totals of 15 in 2021-22 and 18 in 2022-23.

"I look forward to having Mal continue to lead our women's basketball program," Chaves said. "The passion and desire she exudes to make our program and UND the best it can be is contagious."

