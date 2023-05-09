99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UND elevates offensive coordinator Danny Freund to associate head coach

Freund, a former UND quarterback, just completed his 12th season coaching at UND with the last four as offensive coordinator.

081521 S GFH UNDFB DannyFreund01.jpg
UND assistant coach and offensive coordinator Danny Freund talks to players following morning football practice at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 9:52 AM

GRAND FORKS — Danny Freund has yet another title at UND.

From quarterback to position coach to offensive coordinator, the 12-year UND coach has another label: Associate head coach.

"Danny has contributed a great deal to the University of North Dakota football program as both a former player and the past 12 seasons as a member of the coaching staff," UND head coach Bubba Schweigert said. "His positive attitude and enthusiasm lives on infectiously throughout the UND football family. We are very excited to expand his role within the program as Associate Head Coach. This is a well-deserved promotion that will help us continue to elevate Fighting Hawk football."

Freund spent his fourth season as offensive coordinator in 2022, with the offense generating more than 30.0 points per game and more than 375 yards of total offense per game.

Last season, Freund's offense ranked No. 11 nationally and No. 2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in completion percentage, with UND quarterbacks completing 67.1 percent of their passes. The Hawks were efficient in the red zone, scoring 91.5 percent, a mark that ranked No. 6 in the FCS.

Previously, Freund coached UND running backs (2011-12), quarterbacks (2013) and wide receivers (2014-18). Freund took over as offensive coordinator for Paul Rudolph following the 2018 season.

As a player, Freund was 16-6 as a two-year starter. He threw for 5,239 yards (No. 5 all-time) and 47 touchdowns (No. 3 all-time). His 68.9 career completion percentage is still the best in school history. His 71.9 completion percentage as a senior in 2008 is a single-season record.

UND opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Drake at the Alerus Center.

"I am really thankful to Coach Schweigert for this opportunity," Freund said. "It is a credit to our student-athletes, staff and foundation we have set to keep elevating the program. We are eager to open the 2023 season in front of a packed Alerus Center."

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
