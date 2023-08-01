UND doesn't want to be satisfied with place in MVFC pecking order

GRAND FORKS — After finishing third last season, the UND football team is picked to finish fourth in the preseason Missouri Valley Football Conference poll, which was released by the league Tuesday morning.

Speaking on the MVFC media day conference call, UND coach Bubba Schweigert said he doesn't want his team to be satisfied with that positioning.

"The one thing we talked to our guys about is how do we take our program to another level," Schweigert said. "We want a really hungry team. We saw that in January. We were disappointed in our playoff performance.

"We want more out of this. We know that's difficult to do. We really talked to our guys about how you get positive feedback when you win close games, but we don't want to be comfortable and always pushing to take that next step. You do that one day at a time, one meeting at a time and one practice at a time."

South Dakota State received 44 first-place votes in the preseason poll and 539 points to lead the league, followed by North Dakota State with 492 points and one first-place vote. Northern Iowa and North Dakota were third and fourth, respectively, with 409 and 399 points. Southern Illinois rounded out the top-five with 337 points.

The Fighting Hawks are coming off a 7-5 season in 2022, where UND ended with a 38-31 loss at No. 9 Weber State in the first round of the FCS playoffs in Ogden, Utah.

In the MVFC final rankings in 2022, UND had the fourth-best offense in the league and the ninth-best defense. The Hawks will have a new defensive coordinator in former UND player and safeties coach Joel Schwenzfeier.

"If you look on the defensive side of the ball, we need to eliminate explosive plays and get back to forcing people to drive the ball," Schweigert said. "There were games we didn't do a good job of that and then you're playing catch-up. The best defenses across the country give up very few explosive plays."

In addition to the preseason poll, the league released the preseason all-conference team. UND landed three on the first team, with wide receiver Bo Belquist, offensive lineman Donny Ventrelli and defensive lineman Ben McNaboe named to the team.

Belquist saw action at receiver in every game last season and had eight starts. He finished the year ranked No. 3 in the conference in receptions per game (5.2), No. 4 in receiving yards (811) and No. 5 in receiving yards per game (67.6).

Ventrelli started all 12 games at left tackle in 2022 and helped UND QB's to a completion percentage of 67.1 percent, a mark which ranked No. 2 in the MVFC and No. 11 nationally.

McNaboe started every game on the defensive line last season and ended the year ranked No. 4 in the MVFC in both tackles-for-loss per game (1.1) and sacks per game (0.59).

UND defensive back C.J. Siegel was named to the second team. In 2022, Siegel started all 12 games at defensive back. He led the team and tied for No. 4 in the conference in pass breakups with eight, while also picking off two passes. He racked up 79 interception return yards during the season to sit No. 3 in the MVFC in that category, which was highlighted by his 50-yard interception return for touchdown in the 27-24 win at Northern Arizona early in the season.

UND had five others receive honorable mention honors: quarterback Tommy Schuster, offensive linemen Brayden Bryant and Easton Kilty, linebacker Wyatt Pedigo and wide receiver Red Wilson.

MVFC preseason poll

1. South Dakota State 539

2. North Dakota State 492

3. Northern Iowa 409

4. North Dakota 399

5. Southern Illinois 337

6. Youngstown State 323

7. Illinois State 269

8. Missouri State 229

9. South Dakota 226

10. Indiana State 148

11. Murray State 74

12. Western Illinois 65