UND determined to be aligned with Dakota schools — even if it means FBS jump

GRAND FORKS — Nineteen years ago, North Dakota State and South Dakota State made the jump from NCAA Division II to Division I.

UND and South Dakota did not immediately follow suit.

It took them four years to eventually join their rivals in Division-I, 14 to be in the same multi-sport conference and 16 to be in the same football league.

UND athletic director Bill Chaves said he's determined to make sure that doesn't happen again.

Chaves said it's vital the Dakota schools stick together, and if the others wanted to make a jump to a conference that sponsors FBS football, UND would be prepared to move with them.

"Certainly, we're excited about the Summit League being as strong as it could be," Chaves said. "That's first and foremost in all of our minds. Having said that, I do think we need to use history as a guidepost, because 20 years ago, the Dakotas split apart. I do believe the Dakotas are stronger together. It took two decades to get back together.

"I think you can always learn from history. We need to be mindful, especially as a flagship university. In some areas, we are on par already with many schools that play at the next level of football. We need to make sure UND is positioned for the longterm."

No move is imminent or inevitable.

There are major hurdles facing the Dakota schools if they want to jump — both financial and logistical.

The financial challenges include a $5 million FBS-to-FCS reclassification fee, increased football scholarships and likely increased travel budgets. Logistical challenges include finding a viable home interested in adding the Dakota schools, which are geographically isolated.

When asked if he's had any conversations with other conferences, Chaves said: "Absolutely not. The only conversations we've had are about how we continue to strengthen our multi-sport conference, the Summit League, and the Missouri Valley for football."

Summit League commissioner Josh Fenton said when the league had its annual meetings in Denver in May, all nine schools were in "complete alignment as to our ability to create a strong, driving Summit League long into the future."

"We see ourselves as being a leading Division-I conference," he added. "I think we all understand the economics across Division I are so different. In the non-FBS space, we see the Summit League as having an opportunity to be a leader across Division I. Part of that is because of the collection of schools we have. We have state flagships in the Dakotas, two in each state. We have strong private schools. We also have this combo of public-private schools in large metro markets that are doing very well. I believe our best days are ahead of us."

Fenton acknowledged the volatility in conference membership, including the FBS.

There's shuffling at the Power Five level, which is trickling down to the Group of Five.

The Power Five conferences are the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC and Pac-12. Upcoming changes include UCLA and USC leaving the Pac-12 for Big Ten, Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 for the SEC and Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12.

The Group of Five, which are more closely aligned financially to the FCS than the Power Five, are the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid American Conference, Mountain West and Sun Belt.

It's possible Power Five conferences look in their direction to fill voids as the Big 12 did by adding BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida this year.

The dominoes that followed included the American raiding Conference USA to replace Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, and Conference USA filling its voids from a variety of places.

"I can't predict what's going to happen in the future, especially in the sport of football," Chaves said. "Those are things we have to make sure we're cognizant of what's ahead of us. Literally not a day goes by where I'm not monitoring the landscape to do what's in the best interest of the University of North Dakota."

For Chaves, a big part of that is staying up-to-date internally.

This season, UND will be the first Dakota school to offer Alston Awards, an academic-related stipend for its athletes. UND will spend close to $1 million on it this year. Each athlete can earn a maximum of $5,980.

The Fighting Hawks also are updating facilities, planning to soon progress to the next phase of the indoor practice facility, which opened in 2015.

Also, for Chaves, it means maintaining regional rivalries and staying aligned with the Dakota schools.

"I've been a big supporter of regional relevancy as it pertains to college athletics," Chaves said. "I believe the Summit League is positioned well, especially with the leadership of Josh Fenton, to navigate this moment in time."

But Chaves acknowledged UND needs to be ready in case there's change.

"We all need to just be mindful of where we are in the moment, knowing it feels a bit tenuous," Chaves said. "We always need to understand that tomorrow might not be where today is."

UND's D-I conference changes

2008 — Joined Great West (multi-sport)

2012 — Joined Big Sky (multi-sport)

2013 — Started NCHC (men's hockey); joined WAC (baseball, men's swimming)

2018 — Joined Summit League (multi-sport)

2020 — Joined Missouri Valley (football)