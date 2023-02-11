99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
UND defensive coordinator Brett Holinka intends to resign

Holinka has been defensive coordinator for the Fighting Hawks since Jan. 2020.

Fighting Hawks defensive coordinator Brett Holinka speaks during football media day at the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
February 11, 2023 02:36 PM

GRAND FORKS — UND defensive coordinator Brett Holinka intends to resign from his position.

Holinka, a former UND linebacker, had been defensive coordinator for the Fighting Hawks since January of 2020 following the departure of Eric Schmidt, who now coaches at the University of Washington.

Prior to returning to UND to be a linebackers coach in 2019, Holinka had stops at Rutgers (2012-14), St. Thomas (2010-11), University of Mary (2018) and Winona State (2015-17).

The Hawks gave up 30.8 points per game last season, finishing ninth of 11 teams in scoring defense in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. UND gave up 398.5 yards per game last season, which ranked 75th in the FCS.

UND finished the 2022 season 7-5, losing at Weber State in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

The Hawks had been scheduled to start spring ball on Feb. 20. That date could be adjusted due to this breaking news.

Earlier in the week, UND saw an offensive assistant leave. Running backs coach Steve Crutchley took a wide receivers job at North Dakota State.

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
