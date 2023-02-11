GRAND FORKS — UND defensive coordinator Brett Holinka intends to resign from his position.

Holinka, a former UND linebacker, had been defensive coordinator for the Fighting Hawks since January of 2020 following the departure of Eric Schmidt, who now coaches at the University of Washington.

Prior to returning to UND to be a linebackers coach in 2019, Holinka had stops at Rutgers (2012-14), St. Thomas (2010-11), University of Mary (2018) and Winona State (2015-17).

The Hawks gave up 30.8 points per game last season, finishing ninth of 11 teams in scoring defense in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. UND gave up 398.5 yards per game last season, which ranked 75th in the FCS.

UND finished the 2022 season 7-5, losing at Weber State in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hawks had been scheduled to start spring ball on Feb. 20. That date could be adjusted due to this breaking news.

Earlier in the week, UND saw an offensive assistant leave. Running backs coach Steve Crutchley took a wide receivers job at North Dakota State.