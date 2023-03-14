UND coach Paul Sather signs extension through 2025-26 season

GRAND FORKS — UND has extended the contract of head men's basketball coach Paul Sather, the school announced Tuesday.

"We are at a critical juncture in Division I men's basketball and making sure that we have tremendous stability is key as we continue to grow with a very talented core group of student-athletes," UND athletic director Bill Chaves said. "I know Paul and I are excited about what is to come for our program."

Sather's contract now runs through the 2025-26 season.

In Sather's four seasons at UND, the Fighting Hawks won 15 games in 2019-20, nine games in 2020-21, six games in 2021-22 and 13 games this past season.

Sather's troubles have come via retention. UND lost Summit League Freshman of the Year via transfer after both the 2020-21 season (Tyree Ihenacho to James Madison) and 2021-22 season (Paul Bruns to South Dakota).

Sather was hired at UND on May 30, 2019, after a successful stint at Northern State, where he was back-to-back conference coach of the year, leading the Wolves to the NCAA Division II championship game.

"My staff and I are extremely grateful for (UND President Andrew Armacost and Chaves) for their shared belief in our vision for North Dakota Basketball and the future of this program," Sather said. "We had a strong finish to the regular season this year with a young team and look to build on that success as we move into next year."

UND extends women's basketball coach

Chaves also announced on Tuesday that head women’s basketball Coach Mallory Bernhard has received a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

Bernhard led UND to an 18-11 record this season as the Hawks accepted an invitation to postseason play in the Women's Basketball Invitational, a three-day event starting this week in Lexington, Ky.

“I look forward to having Mal continue lead our women’s basketball program,” said Chaves. “The passion and desire she exudes to make our program and UND the best it can be is contagious.”

Bernhard took over the program as the interim head coach during the pandemic-filled 2020-21 season.

“It meant so much to me as an alumna to be given the opportunity to lead this program, and it means even more to know that our administration believes in the direction we’re headed,” said Bernhard. “I am incredibly grateful for this continued opportunity and will continue to pour my heart and soul into this program. We have an unbelievable group of young women that represent the University of North Dakota women’s basketball so well both on and off the court and we will continue to strive to make our fans, alumni as well as University proud.”

The 2022-23 season saw an even larger improvement under Bernhard, with the Fighting Hawks climbing the Summit League standings to a program-best third seed in the postseason league tournament with an 11-7 conference mark. UND also put together its best home record since the 2013-14 season at 13-1, which included the first wins over rivals North Dakota State and South Dakota since she took over the program.