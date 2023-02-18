Two days after offensive fireworks, UND women's basketball finds another way to win

GRAND FORKS — On Thursday, the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center faithful rose to their feet to applaud an offensive outburst as the UND women's basketball team easily hit triple digits against Oral Roberts.

On Saturday, offensive fireworks didn't create the ovation. This time, UND had a game in hand — regardless of offensive woes — and Fighting Hawks fans were able to celebrate an impactful senior class.

On senior day, UND's defense forced 21 turnovers and senior Claire Orth provided 16 points as the Hawks beat Kansas City 61-39 to improve to 13-1 in the Betty this year.

Thursday's 108 points were the most scored in program history against a Division I opponent, while UND's 61 points were the least the team has scored this season in a winning effort.

Fighting Hawks forward Nakiyah Hurst dives to recover a loose ball ahead of Kansas City's Rain Green, top tight, in the second quarter of a Summit League women's basketball matchup at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

"It was definitely a pretty sloppy game, but that was how the game was going," said Orth, who became the program's all-time games played leader against Kansas City with 136 games played. "We were able to clean it up down the stretch, so we were able to do better in the second half."

UND's defense was steady, as the Hawks had 13 steals and held an edge in points off turnovers of 14-4.

Kansas City entered with a definite size advantage, led by 6-foot-3 center Tamia Ugass, who finished with a game-high 22 rebounds. However, Ugass was only 5-for-17 from the field.

The Roos outrebounded UND by 18 (61-43) and gathered 25 offensive rebounds.

But Kansas City shot just 2-for-13 from 3-point range and 9-for-20 from the foul line.

UND was forced to find new ways to score as Hawks leading scorer Kacie Borowicz, who averages 19.7 points per game, was held to a season-low six points. It was the first time all season the Roseau native hasn't scored in double figures.

Fighting Hawks guard Maggie Manson, left, and Rakiyah Beal, right, put pressure on Kansas City's Zaire Harrell during a Summit League women's basketball game at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

The Hawks managed to make up for that gap with balance. After Orth's 16, Jolene Daninger, another UND senior, scored 10 points, while senior Juliet Gordon had eight.

Gordon added 14 rebounds and finished a team-best plus-24 for the game.

"It was a bit of an ugly game," Gordon said. "Kacie does a great job when she's struggling to distribute the ball. I tried to keep them off rebounds and battle inside. That's what Coach Mal gave me for a task, and that's what I focused with on defense."

UND senior Tara Bieniewicz, who has been limited by an injury most of the year, played just seven minutes but popped in two 3-pointers to finish with six points.

In fact, Bieniewicz provided the dagger shot when her 3-pointer with four and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter gave the Hawks a 52-36 lead.

A few minutes after the shot, UND was able to substitute out for the team's seniors, who received an ovation from the fans and a hug from coach Mallory Bernhard.

"That's the best way (to finish) to sub out one-by-one, got to look at the Betty, look around and enjoy the atmosphere one last time," Bieniewicz said. "There's no better feeling than that."

UND's Juliet Gordon tries to force a turnover on Kansas City forward Tamia Ugass, right, in the first quarter of a home women's basketball game at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

The Hawks, who sit in a tie for second place in the Summit League standings with North Dakota State, improved to 10-6 in the league and won a fifth-straight game.

"I think it's just, let's be the team that does something that we haven't done yet," Bernhard said. "I think the highest we've finished in the Summit is fifth place. Why not be the team that goes down to Sioux Falls and puts a fear into others?

"Every time you hear these preseason conversations, you hear South Dakota, South Dakota State and North Dakota State, then the sentence stops. We don't want to be the Dakota left out of that conversation. We have the tradition with the high standard there. We want other teams thinking North Dakota is a team we have to worry about. We're getting there. This group has pushed the envelope and getting into that conversation."