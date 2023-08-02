Travis Bledsoe's passion for women's basketball led him back to UND

GRAND FORKS — When Travis Bledsoe was growing up in north Minneapolis, Tamara Moore was the dominant basketball player in the area.

A team of Moore and other girls “would beat you 90% of the time,” Bledsoe said.

His experience growing up and following Moore’s career — in college at Wisconsin, then during her five-year career in the WNBA — gave him an early respect and appreciation for women’s basketball.

Bledsoe, after wrapping up his career at UND and playing overseas, joined the Minnesota Lynx as a member of the men’s scout team, giving him unfettered access to Lynx coach and president of basketball operations Cheryl Reeve.

He watched Lindsay Whalen, Rebekkah Brunson, Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore practice – and win three WNBA titles during his time with the Lynx. He picked up on Reeve’s offensive concepts and strategy over his five years on the scout team. Bledsoe also took note of Reeve’s authoritative style.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Very strong,” he said. “No bull, you know?”

He’s bringing his experience with the Lynx, and his energy, to his assistant coaching role at UND after joining fellow alum and friend Mallory Bernhard’s staff in June.

UND women's basketball coach Mallory Bernhard runs a drill as UND player Sammiyah Hoskin listens Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald

Jumping from leading NJCAA Division III Anoka-Ramsey Community College in 2022 to coaching a Division I women’s team is a big change, but Bledsoe has experience with women’s basketball, including coaching former UND guard/forward Claire Orth in high school and running girls basketball camps. Bledsoe, who has two daughters, said it’s “natural for me to be on the girls’ side.”

He also feels that he’s needed here — the same feeling he had before taking the job in Coon Rapids, Minn.

“I felt that it’s where I was needed the most at the time,” he said. “I loved it. But this opportunity to be back home, to be with coach Mal and try to help her win a Summit League championship … It would be legendary. It would be historic.”

Bledsoe wants to make history, and Bernhard couldn’t imagine a better person to help UND take a step forward and consistently compete against the likes of South Dakota State and North Dakota State.

Bledsoe’s coaching career alone isn’t what gives Bernhard that confidence. It’s his passion for the Fighting Hawks.

Orth, who Bledsoe coached at Centennial High School, would talk to Bernhard about how much Bledsoe loves UND.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I felt that was super important because nothing sells to a recruit, sells to your current team than having passion,” Bernhard said. “He’s got a true passion for North Dakota. It’s genuine. It’s real, and you can feel that.”

The hope is Bledsoe’s enthusiasm will bring hardworking recruits to UND, and the way he pushes players in practice and extracts talent will put UND in the conversation for a Summit League title every year.

Bernhard and Bledsoe are hoping to grow the program by recruiting players with a blue-collar work ethic. The silver lining to Bernhard’s interim coaching year that ended with a 2-19 record were the players who kept their heads down and worked, “because they were the people who walked into every single game believing we could win,” she said.

“When I go and watch players, that’s what I want,” she said. “I want kids that play with incredible amounts of passion. Kids that put their heads down and are willing to work.”

UND has players like that heading into the 2023-24 season. They might not be able to replicate last season, which ended with a 13-1 record at home, but Bernhard is confident they’ll “give everything they got, because that’s not a choice.”

Bledsoe and Bernhard have only coached a handful of practices together so far, but Bledsoe is sure the team has the talent to improve from last season. And he’s confident he’s joining a staff that has the coach in place to continue to grow the program.

“Seeing somebody you grew up with get to this level and be able to take a program and continue to get better each year is something that I admire,” Bledsoe said. “I’m learning a lot from her, and I’m proud of her."

