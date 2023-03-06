Success continues for the Mayville State women's basketball program

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – At the start of the season, Mayville State women’s basketball coach Dennis Hutter knew he would have his entire roster returning for the 2023-24 season.

So this season was supposed to be the year in which the Comets set the table for future success.

“We thought, ‘Let’s lay the foundation this year and get into it next year,’ ” said Hutter.

Mayville State didn’t bother to wait until next season.

“We’ve accelerated that plan,” said Hutter.

The Comets are back in the NAIA Division II national tournament and they’ll play a first-round game Tuesday night in Sioux Center, Iowa, against the University of Science and Arts of Chickasha, Okla., a big, athletic team from the Sooner Athletic Conference that will bring a 23-6 record into the national tournament.

Mayville State is 23-5 and is on a six-game win streak and has won nine of its past 10 games.

Under Hutter, the Comets have become one of the top NAIA women’s basketball programs in the Upper Midwest. Mayviille will be making its fifth national tournament appearance.

“This is a great opportunity for our kids,” said Hutter. “I really love this group. I’ve never had a group that wanted to get to the NAIA nationals more than this group because of the investment they’ve put into this program. I was so excited when we beat Dakota State in the North Star title game to get the automatic bid.”

The NAIA national Division II tournament consists of first- and second-round games Tuesday and Wednesday at 16 sites across the country.

Each first and second round site will feature four teams and they’ll play single elimination on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the 16-team national tournament March 13-18 in Sioux City, Iowa.

Mayville has never played Science and Arts. “And we haven’t played anyone who has played them,” said Hutter.

“They’ve been in the Top 25 for parts of this season,” said Hutter. “They’ll roll three players who are 6-feet or taller and who hit the glass hard. We’ll have to handle their strength. And we’ll have to take advantage of our shooting. We’re one of the better 3-point shooting teams in the country. If they come out and guard us, we’re going to have to take it to them.”

The Comets have four players averaging double figures, led by Jordan Zrust (19.8 ppg). Erin Walcker is at 13.1 ppg while former Thompson standout Mackenzie Hughes averages 11.0 ppg and former Devils Lake standout Jes Mertens is at 10.0 ppg.

Mackenzie and Jes both have elevated their games in the second half of the season,” said Hutter.

Mayville left for Sioux Center on Sunday. The Comets were scheduled to practice Monday before tipping off against Sciences and Arts at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The second game of the four-team, single-elimination event will be Iowa Wesleyan against host Dordt.

The Comets haven’t played since Feb. 26, but the layoff hasn’t been bad.

“It’s fun watching a lot of film and preparing for teams, especially at this time of the year,” said Hutter.