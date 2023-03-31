Stock risers: Six young UND football players thriving at spring ball

GRAND FORKS — In the age of the NCAA Transfer Portal, it's easy to lose sight of the fact FCS programs such as UND need to make most of its strides by developing its own roster.

UND spring ball is a place where much of that is on display. Young players begin to build body types that are Division I caliber while also mentally adjusting to new schemes and better opponents.

As UND winds down spring ball, with a wrap-up scheduled for April 8 at the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center, the Herald selected six young players who have aided their stock by their play this spring.

Trey Feeney, QB, soph.: Tommy Schuster is the obvious lock as the No. 1 starting quarterback, but there's intrigue as to where UND would turn if Schuster was hurt in 2023.

Feeney, a former Minnesota high school player of the year who threw for 36 touchdowns to one interception as a senior, has started to look more like the big name the Fighting Hawks appeared to be gaining in the recruiting game.

With running quarterback Quincy Vaughn working with the tight ends this spring, it's opened the door for the left-hander to establish his case as No. 2.

A year ago, UND slotted walk-on Simon Romfo of Langdon-Edmore-Munich above Feeney on the quarterback depth chart. The criticism for Feeney was typical of a young quarterback — too much roller-coaster production. This spring, there are more highs and fewer lows with the Moorhead product.

Cade Borud, OL, rfr: It's not going to be easy for anyone to crack the starting rotation for an offensive line that returns every starter in 2023 (Donny Ventrelli, Easton Kilty, Danny Carroll, Seth Anderson, Brayden Bryant).

But Borud, a 6-foot-2, 320-pound Iowa native, is going to make a push in the interior.

Although UND returns a ton of experience on the offensive line, question marks exist at center which could create a path forward for Borud to play in 2023.

Borud could play his way into a three-man battle for the starting center spot with Carroll and Grand Forks native Peyton Lotysz, who's sitting out the spring with an injury.

Nick Kupfer, WR, soph.: With the graduation of Garett Maag, and Marcus Preston entering the transfer portal, an opportunity exists for a wide receiver to step in to a larger role in 2023.

Kupfer, at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds from Bismarck Legacy, always had the background to be a recruiting diamond-in-the-rough. Kupfer was a first team all-state basketball player and a state runner-up in the triple jump.

As he's physically matured late in his second year in the program, Kupfer is starting to show why he's drawn comparisons to another good basketball player from western North Dakota in Noah Wanzek.

Kupfer will have lots of competition to see the field with UND returning wide outs Bo Belquist, Jack Wright, Red Wilson, Caden Dennis, Nate DeMontagnac and South Dakota transfer Wesley Eliodor.

Offensive honorable mention stock risers: WR Caden Dennis, TE Jaden Norby.

Malachi McNeal, LB, soph.: The most easily noticeable body transformation this spring is McNeal, a 6-foot, 235-pounder from Waukegan, Ill.

McNeal came to UND as one of the program's highest-rated recruits in the modern era, with offers from Kent State, Southern Illinois, Missouri State and Bowling Green, among others.

But at inside linebacker, it often takes time for a young player to carry the right weight to handle the physicality of the position.

The physical and mental maturing of McNeal has heads turning during spring ball. McNeal could even push to start alongside 2022 breakout linebacker Wyatt Pedigo, with UND losing Caden White to graduation and Kason Kelley sitting out the spring with an injury.

Jack Teiken, DL, rfr: If McNeal isn't UND's highest-rated recruit of the modern era, it might be Teiken, a Moorhead product who grabbed roughly 10 offers including North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Illinois State.

At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Teiken is starting to look more like a Division I-ready defensive lineman.

UND returns starting defensive ends Jaelen Johnson and Ben McNaboe, as well as reserve Barty Ogbu and New Mexico State transfer Jake Saltonstall.

Still, Teiken and Casey Schultz are going to be valuable pieces in 2023 at defensive end.

Antonio Bluiett, DB, rfr: UND spent much of the 2022 season trying a bunch of options at starting cornerback opposite veteran standout C.J. Siegel.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Buffalo, Minn., didn't have the experience in 2022 to be a viable option but don't expect that to be the case in 2023. Bluiett has the athleticism — he was a late addition to the 2022 recruiting class as he was pursuing basketball opportunities before UND convinced him to play football.

With fellow redshirt freshman Jamal Dixon sitting out spring with an injury, Bluiett has shown he's ready to be considered for a starting job along with returners Edmund Ocansey, Devin Hembry and Clayton Bishop.

Defensive honorable mention stock risers: S Jett Sutton, OLB Matt Koshiol.