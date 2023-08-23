South Dakota all-state guard verbally commits to UND women's basketball

GRAND FORKS — Playing Division I women’s basketball has been Skyler Volmer’s dream since she was a little girl.

The Presho, S.D., native saw that dream become reality when she verbally committed to UND Saturday, Aug. 19. Volmer visited UND Aug. 1.

“The atmosphere is great,” Volmer said. “The people are all great, and (coach Mallory Bernhard’s) vision for me and where she wants me to fit in were the big things.”

Volmer will be the first player recruited from South Dakota since 2015. She will also be the second person in her family to play college basketball. Her dad, Cody, played at South Dakota State from 1998-2001.

“Working hard and making it come true and continuing that legacy means a lot to me and my family, too,” she said.

UND coaches watched Volmer play with her AAU team South Dakota Network at the Nike Nationals tournament in Chicago and liked her defense and how the guard controlled the floor.

“I'm very aggressive,” Volmer said. “I push the ball hard. I'm athletic. I love to shoot mid range jumpers. That's kind of my game right there. I rebound well.”

She averaged 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in her junior season at Lyman High School and was named Third Team All-State in Class B.

Volmer, who had another Division I offer to Valparaiso, also placed in four state track and field events last year: second in high jump, second in 110m hurdles, third in triple jump and seventh in long jump. That success earned her a third Division I offer for track and field.

“I'm getting some track looks, but basketball is just where my heart's at,” she said.

The jumping events required Volmer to do plyometric work during practice, which contributed to her athleticism in basketball.

Volmer will be one of the young guards UND looks to after Kacie Borowicz and Sammiyah Hoskin wrap up their careers for the Hawks this season.