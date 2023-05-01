Seven years after cutting baseball, UND has its first Major League player in Muckenhirn

GRAND FORKS — The UND baseball program reached a new milestone Monday, seven years after the university cut the program.

The New York Mets have promoted left-handed relief pitcher Zach Muckenhirn to the big league club from AAA Syracuse, making him UND's first Major League Baseball player.

Muckenhirn, a 28-year-old from Delano, Minn., joined the Mets early Monday ahead of a doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. in New York.

Muckenhirn played his final college season for UND as a junior in 2015-16. UND announced it was cutting the baseball program during the middle of that season.

After visiting with numerous Power 5 programs to possibly play his final college year elsewhere, Muckenhirn elected to turn pro.

"I feel comfortable knowing that a North Dakota uniform is the last college uniform that I'll put on," Muckenhirn told the Herald in 2016.

At AAA Syracuse, Muckenhirn has pitched in six games this season. In 11.2 innings, he has four strikeouts and holds a 0.77 earned-run average.

"To be the only dude to do it, ever, is cool," former UND teammate Alex Twenge said. "He embodies what UND baseball was at that time. It was finding guys who maybe weren't 'that guy' yet but allowing them to play and find themselves. It's a credit to what (the coaching staff) did there and the culture that was built. (Muckenhirn) has always wanted to be the absolute best at whatever he's doing, so it has been so cool to watch him flourish."

Path to the big leagues

Muckenhirn was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 11th round in 2016, marking a distinction as the highest draft pick in UND baseball history and breaking a mark that stood since 1968 when Alex Cooley was taken in the 17th round by the Oakland A's.

It has been a long road from the draft to the big leagues.

In his last year with the Orioles organization in 2019, Muckenhirn showed success in AA with a 3.21 ERA across 37 games and later was briefly promoted to AAA that season.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Muckenhirn played in the Puerto Rico Winter League. Over 11 outings in 2020, he had a 0.73 ERA.

That showing led Muckenhirn to the Chicago White Sox in 2021 where he generated a 1.77 ERA over about 40 innings at AA. Muckenhirn played 2022 with the White Sox organization again, producing a 3.11 ERA over 47 games at AAA.

Muckenhirn signed with the Mets after the 2022 season.

How UND found Muckenhirn

In recruiting Muckenhirn out of high school, UND baseball coaches were confident they had a solid prospect.

"I saw him at a showcase, and I liked him," said former UND baseball coach Brian DeVillers, who handled much of the Minnesota recruiting for the program. "He was an extremely good athlete. You'd never think he was that athletic but he could dunk any which way and run and just had a determined work ethic."

DeVillers then requested Muckenhirn's high school transcripts to continue the recruiting process. When DeVillers went to obtain the faxed transcripts in the UND athletics office, a secretary was already interested in Muckenhirn's prospects.

"She told me she didn't know anything about him as a player, but he got a 35 on his ACT and we need this young man," DeVillers said.

When Muckenhirn arrived at UND, he was undersized at about 6-foot, 160 pounds. He's now 205 pounds.

"I told him what he'd have to do if he was going to pitch for us as a freshman and that was get in the weight room," former UND head baseball coach Jeff Dodson said. "He was arguably the best weight room guy we've had when I was there. He had a goal and a dream, and he knew (getting in the weight room) would be part of it. He took that as a mission."

Coaches said Muckenhirn, who studied engineering at UND, was a quick study to any advice.

"He was a great guy to have on your club, especially if you needed help with your homework," Dodson joked.

During the first fall at UND, Muckenhirn's fastball was already hitting around 88 miles per hour. Dodson penciled Muckenhirn in to start Game 2 of weekend series between Andrew Thome, who reached AAA with the Houston Astros organization, and Twenge.

"He had really increased his strength and spin rate," Dodson said. "His stuff was deceptive. Guys had a hard time hitting him ... they still do."

Muckenhirn hit the national radar as a junior at UND. He opened the season by pitching a complete-game shutout against the University of Southern California, which was ranked No. 12 nationally at the time. In his second start, he threw eight innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out 12 against Alabama.

Muckenhirn texted Dodson early Monday to let his old coach know he was on his way to the big club.

"He was a great teammate because he was always encouraging kids in his own way," Dodson said. "He never let anything get to his head or thought he was better than anyone else."

Twenge said he's not surprised Muckenhirn has reached the MLB.

"I think once he got in (to pro baseball), we all, at least I can't be the only guy, who thought if there's a guy who can hang in there and get it done, it's Muck," Twenge said.