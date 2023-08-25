Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Seth Anderson's transfer, development a key to solidifying UND's offensive line

The North Dakota State transfer from Moorhead has beefed up from 280 pounds to 300 and is holding down the Fighting Hawks' right tackle position.

082523 UNDmediaDay1.jpg
Seth Anderson, who transferred from North Dakota State to UND, answers questions during Thursday's annual media day at UND.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 7:51 PM

GRAND FORKS — UND offensive coordinator Danny Freund addressed the Media Day crowd at the Memorial Union on Thursday, providing his thoughts on each position group.

When Freund commented on the offensive line, he said the program feels better about that group than it has in years.

A big piece to solidifying UND's offensive front was the transfer and development of Seth Anderson, who's expected to start at right tackle for the second year in a row after transferring from North Dakota State.

082523 UNDmediaDay3.jpg
UND football Bubba Schweigert leads a round of applause during Thursday's annual media day at UND.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

The Moorhead product came to Grand Forks after two seasons in Fargo. When he arrived, Anderson was weighing in around 280 pounds. This offseason, he's consistently at or above 300 pounds.

"He's probably our most improved guy," UND offensive line coach Joe Pawlak said. "He's done a great job physically and mentally. He's a tremendous football player, and we're glad to have him."

Anderson played in eight games with seven starts for UND in 2022. But coaches are seeing an improved version of Anderson ahead of 2023.

"He's always been a really good athlete and good at understanding where to be with good leverage," Pawlak said. "This offseason, he has been physically developing in the weight room. And mentally, he's always been sharp. Now, he has a lot of confidence in how it's supposed to be done. He's done that consistently at fall camp."

More UND football news

UND's trust and confidence in Anderson set the Hawks up to put their best five on the field on the offensive line.

Expected starting guards Donny Ventrelli and Sam Hagen spent most of 2022 at tackle but Anderson's emergence helped cement UND's plans to move Ventrelli and Hagen inside.

"I think for (Ventrelli and Hagen), those guys are athletic and can play tackle but they can set the line of scrimmage inside," Pawlak said. "That's what we've needed for a long time. Then, having tackles like Easton (Kilty) and Seth gives you more freedom to drop back and protect the quarterback in the pass game."

Anderson was a highly sought recruit out of Moorhead, where he racked up 121 tackles, 22 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks in a high school career that was cut short two games into his senior year when he suffered a season-ending injury.

After two years at NDSU, where he played in three games, Anderson came to UND before the 2022 season and started to make his mark in Grand Forks.

"They welcomed me with open arms and accepted me," Anderson said. "I feel grateful for that. I'm glad they did. I'm happy to be here. The main thing was to stay close to home. It's nice to see family and friends on the weekend, and it's not far for my family to drive to watch my games."

Anderson said this offseason's weight gain was about knowing the right kind of food and how much to eat.

"I've been developing my body in the weight room and doing speed work, being more explosive definitely helps," Anderson said. "I feel really confident with the (offensive line) group. We have a lot of really good players and good freshmen coming in, too, and that'll help us."

082523 UNDmediaDay2.jpg
(From left) UND football players Elijah Beach, Easton Kilty and Quincy Vaughn take a break during media day at the UND Memorial Union Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

