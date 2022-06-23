Running list of UND football's 2023 recruiting class

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.



His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.



He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.