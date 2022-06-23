Running list of UND football's 2023 recruiting class
This page will stand as a reference point for the 2023 UND football recruiting class. The list will be updated with Herald coverage and highlight films.
1. Tyler Erkman, 6-1, 180, Lake Zurich, Ill., S (6/22/22 commitment)
2. Braden Mohr, 6-3, 240, Farmington, Minn., DE (6/23/22 commitment)
3. Jacob Lopau, 6-7, 300, Cold Spring, Minn., OL (6/24/22 commitment)
4. Jerry Kaminski, 6-2, 195, Sun Prairie, Wis., QB (6/26/22 commitment)
5. Lance Rucker, 6-3, 210, Omaha, LB (6/26/22 commitment)
6. Sam Hindbjorgen, 6-4, 235, Sioux Falls, DE (committed 6/27/2022)
7. Ben Buxa, 6-3, 280, Lake Mills, Wis., OL (6/27/2022 commitment)
8. Jace Boswell, 6-1, 220, Holton, Kan., LB (committed 7/3/2022)
9. Noah Gehin, 6-3, 230, De Pere (Wis.), TE (committed 7/17/2022)
10. Adam Newel, 6-2, 285, Ashwaubenon, Wis., NG (committed 7/17/2022)
11. Logyn Eckheart, 6-3, 260, Glenwood, Iowa, DE (committed 7/17/2022)
12. Ethan Boll, 6-1, 208, Crookston, LB (committed 7/21/2022)
13. Matthew Schoenecker, 6-7, 260, New Prague, Minn., OL (committed 8/3/22)
14. Marcus Wahl, 5-10, 155, Winnipeg, CB (committed 8/31/22)
15. Isaac Folland, 6-3, 330, Halma, Minn. (Kittson County Central), OL (committed 9/16/22)
16. Landon Docken, 6-0, 150, Fargo (Fargo South), K (committed 9/22/22)
17. Adam Poncolet, 6-3, 185, Goodhue, Minn., WR (committed 9/28/22)
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13271686/61959aa40c5e15092c22066a
18. Kellen Kinzer, 6-4, 225, St. Cloud (Cathedral), DE (committed 10/13/22)
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12909266/618b2868b53f1809346ac905
19. Zack Schusted, 6-6, 225, Blaine, Minn., TE (committed 10/20/22)
20. Owen McCloud, 6-0, 225, Lakeville, Minn., LB (committed 11/15/22)
https://www.hudl.com/profile/12288799/Owen-McCloud
21. Michael Gross, 6-3, 175, Eden Prairie, Minn., LB (committed 12/7/22)
https://www.hudl.com/profile/13274055/Michael-Gross
22. Sam Klestinski, 6-0, 185, Madison, Wis., P (committed 12/14/22)
https://www.hudl.com/profile/12831467/Sam-Klestinski
23. Kaden Vig, 6-5, 225, Kittson Co. Central, DL
24. Dolapo Egunjobi, 6-3, 310, Winnipeg, OL
25. Sawyer Seidl, 5-10, 175, Hill-Murray (Minn.), RB
https://www.hudl.com/profile/13054161/Sawyer-Seidl
26. Korey Tai, 6-0, 170, Glen Ellyn, Ill., WR
https://www.hudl.com/profile/15745979/Korey-Tai
27. Emmet Wolf, 6-4, 230, Park Ridge, Ill., LB
https://www.hudl.com/profile/13194748/Emmet-Wolf
28. Vuciri Hakim, 6-5, 190, Fargo Shanley, WR
https://www.hudl.com/profile/13369082/Vuciri-Hakim
29. Payton Bodine, 6-2, 205, Velva, LB