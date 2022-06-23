99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Running list of UND football's 2023 recruiting class

This page will stand as a reference point for the 2023 UND football recruiting class. The list will be updated with Herald coverage and highlight films.

UND football players (L-R) Brock Boltmann, Brady Leach, and Nate Ketteringham head for the field at the Alerus Center as the Fighting Hawks prepare for the football opener at the Alerus Center. Eric Hylden/Forum News Service
UND football players (L-R) Brock Boltmann, Brady Leach, and Nate Ketteringham head for the field Wednesday at the Alerus Center as the Fighting Hawks prepare for the football opener at the Alerus Center. Eric Hylden/Forum News Service
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
June 22, 2022 09:06 PM

This page will mark the running list of the UND football program's 2023 recruiting class.

1. Tyler Erkman, 6-1, 180, Lake Zurich, Ill., S (6/22/22 commitment)

2. Braden Mohr, 6-3, 240, Farmington, Minn., DE (6/23/22 commitment)

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Jacob Lopau, 6-7, 300, Cold Spring, Minn., OL (6/24/22 commitment)

4. Jerry Kaminski, 6-2, 195, Sun Prairie, Wis., QB (6/26/22 commitment)

5. Lance Rucker, 6-3, 210, Omaha, LB (6/26/22 commitment)

6. Sam Hindbjorgen, 6-4, 235, Sioux Falls, DE (committed 6/27/2022)

7. Ben Buxa, 6-3, 280, Lake Mills, Wis., OL (6/27/2022 commitment)

8. Jace Boswell, 6-1, 220, Holton, Kan., LB (committed 7/3/2022)

9. Noah Gehin, 6-3, 230, De Pere (Wis.), TE (committed 7/17/2022)

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Adam Newel, 6-2, 285, Ashwaubenon, Wis., NG (committed 7/17/2022)

11. Logyn Eckheart, 6-3, 260, Glenwood, Iowa, DE (committed 7/17/2022)

12. Ethan Boll, 6-1, 208, Crookston, LB (committed 7/21/2022)

13. Matthew Schoenecker, 6-7, 260, New Prague, Minn., OL (committed 8/3/22)

ADVERTISEMENT

14. Marcus Wahl, 5-10, 155, Winnipeg, CB (committed 8/31/22)

15. Isaac Folland, 6-3, 330, Halma, Minn. (Kittson County Central), OL (committed 9/16/22)

16. Landon Docken, 6-0, 150, Fargo (Fargo South), K (committed 9/22/22)

http://www.hudl.com/v/2GPRpz

17. Adam Poncolet, 6-3, 185, Goodhue, Minn., WR (committed 9/28/22)

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13271686/61959aa40c5e15092c22066a

ADVERTISEMENT

18. Kellen Kinzer, 6-4, 225, St. Cloud (Cathedral), DE (committed 10/13/22)

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12909266/618b2868b53f1809346ac905

19. Zack Schusted, 6-6, 225, Blaine, Minn., TE (committed 10/20/22)

http://www.hudl.com/v/2Jj892

20. Owen McCloud, 6-0, 225, Lakeville, Minn., LB (committed 11/15/22)

https://www.hudl.com/profile/12288799/Owen-McCloud

21. Michael Gross, 6-3, 175, Eden Prairie, Minn., LB (committed 12/7/22)

https://www.hudl.com/profile/13274055/Michael-Gross

ADVERTISEMENT

22. Sam Klestinski, 6-0, 185, Madison, Wis., P (committed 12/14/22)

https://www.hudl.com/profile/12831467/Sam-Klestinski

23. Kaden Vig, 6-5, 225, Kittson Co. Central, DL

24. Dolapo Egunjobi, 6-3, 310, Winnipeg, OL

25. Sawyer Seidl, 5-10, 175, Hill-Murray (Minn.), RB

https://www.hudl.com/profile/13054161/Sawyer-Seidl

26. Korey Tai, 6-0, 170, Glen Ellyn, Ill., WR

https://www.hudl.com/profile/15745979/Korey-Tai

ADVERTISEMENT

27. Emmet Wolf, 6-4, 230, Park Ridge, Ill., LB

https://www.hudl.com/profile/13194748/Emmet-Wolf

28. Vuciri Hakim, 6-5, 190, Fargo Shanley, WR

https://www.hudl.com/profile/13369082/Vuciri-Hakim

29. Payton Bodine, 6-2, 205, Velva, LB

https://www.hudl.com/profile/14974149/Payton-Bodine

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-GOPHERS-OPEN-BIG-TEN-TOURNEY-1-MS.jpg
College
Gophers eager to ‘turn heads’ in Big Ten women’s basketball tournament
February 28, 2023 08:33 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
2023 Summit League Tournament Live Blog
Men's Sports
LIVE BLOG: The Summit League Tournament 2023
February 28, 2023 03:15 PM
011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0113.jpg
UND Hockey
What to know about each NCHC team entering the regular-season's final weekend
February 27, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman