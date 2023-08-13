Rich Glas, former UND men's basketball players remember days at Hyslop ahead of demolition

GRAND FORKS — In 1990, UND hosted the NCAA Division II regional tournament against the University of Alaska-Anchorage and Metro State University at the Hyslop Sports Center.

“There were a lot of games that were fun, but that weekend – hosting that regional and those two teams and winning it to go to the Elite Eight – those are two of the best games to this day that I’ve been a part of,” said current Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson.

The Hyslop was as loud as ever – a huge feat given the 4,500 seat arena was consistently sold out with fans cheering from the second players emerged from the tunnel to the last buzzer.

“It had been a few years since UND had hosted something like that, and it was unbelievable,” Scott Guldseth said. “Just not being able to communicate with someone else so close to you, and yelling, ‘I can't hear.’”

Former UND basketball players, like Jacobson and Guldseth, gathered in Grand Forks Saturday, reminiscing about the years they played at the Hyslop before the building is torn down in 2024.

Players acknowledged that UND campus upgrades are needed to move the university forward. But the plans to demolish Hyslop took some by surprise, and will remove a place that holds memories for players.

“We just took a ton of pride in Hyslop and protecting our home court,” Jacobson said. “We had big crowds. It was loud. It was a big time home court advantage.”

In that golden era of UND men’s basketball, from the late 1980s to mid-1990s, “we had a lot of local kids,” Dave Vonesh said. Many of the players attended camps at UND and played at Hyslop long before college.

Coach Rich Glas, before he stepped on the hardwood at Hyslop as UND’s men’s basketball coach in 1988, was a young fan in the bleachers, watching his older brother’s Bemidji High School team play in the regional tournament. He played at Hyslop in high school, too.

Former UND men's basketball coach Rich Glas, center, pose with former players at the Hyslop Sports Center Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Abby Sharpe / Grand Forks Herald

After spending time in Grand Forks, the chance to coach at the historic arena was a special opportunity for Glas.

“It was just a unique place,” he said. “Not many places had a basketball arena like this.”

Vonesh has one memory that will always give him goosebumps: the feeling of running through the tunnel before a game. Glas didn’t leave the locker room during warmups because he was preparing for his last team talk before the game, but when he walked out of the tunnel before tipoff, he could count on cheering fans waiting in the bleachers that felt like they hung over the court.

“Fans are standing up and cheering and singing the song. My heart was pumping about that point in time,” he said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Glas, who coached two seasons after basketball moved games to the Betty, missed “the atmosphere of Hyslop” in the new arena.

To Glas and the players, no building could replace the energy that filled Hyslop, and the gathering Saturday was a chance to remember the time they spent on the court, like the practice Jacobson called “one of the longest practices I’ve ever seen or been a part of.” The lights were shut off after hours of practice at Hyslop, but instead of ending practice, “Coach said, ‘Grab your stuff. We’re going around the corner to the other courts,’ and we spent another two hours practicing,” Jacobson said.

The memories of hours spent coaching at UND “makes me smile every night,” Glas said.

“The wins and losses fade with time, but it’s the memories of the guys that are here that played … as a coach, that makes me feel good,” he said, “because we have a prideful family, and it’s fun to be part of that.

“I just hope everybody that was a part of those years had a lot of fun watching basketball here, a lot of good memories watching basketball here, because I know we had a lot of fun.”