Sports College

Red River's Carson Skarperud commits to UND golf, would be third-generation UND athlete in third sport

Skarperud will join UND in 2024-25 season.

CarsonSkarperud_GFRR_Hole9.JPG
Carson Skarperud starting hole nine with a big swing, competing in the NDHSAA Boys Class A Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Josiah C. Cuellar / The Dickinson Press
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 11:24 AM

GRAND FORKS — Former Grand Forks Red River athlete Carson Skarperud had to choose between pursuing hockey after high school or playing college golf.

In the end, Skarperud chose a path that runs in the family.

Skarperud committed to play Division I golf at UND, which would make him a third-generation UND athlete in a third different sport.

Carson's dad Tim played on UND hockey's 2000 national championship team, while his late grandpa Craig was a 1,000-point scorer for the UND men's basketball team and was all-North Central Conference in 1972.

"I think it's really cool," Carson said of being a third-generation UND athlete. "I didn't put it in that perspective until my dad just said that."

Skarperud finished third at the North Dakota Class A golf meet this spring. He was also third in the EDC in season average at 74.5 strokes.

Skarperud said he was 50-50 on playing hockey or golf after high school until about a month ago.

Skarperud had 15 goals and 30 assists for the 23-3-1 Red River hockey team this winter.

"I have so much love for the game and it's hard to just drop a sport you've played your whole life and made memories doing," Skarperud said. "It still hasn't set in. Once my friends start up again, I'll start to miss it."

Skarperud knows UND men's golf coach Todd Schaefer well. Schaefer, in his fifth season as UND's coach, has been one of Grand Forks' top golfers, along with Tim Skarperud, for many years.

"I knew it would be a great spot, but I knew they were full (on scholarships) for next year," Skarperud said. "I went out and had a visit with Todd, and he said he could offer me for the following year."

Skarperud plans to spend the 2023-24 school year in Arizona working and playing golf. He plans to join the Fighting Hawks for the 2024-25 season.

Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
