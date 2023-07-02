Northland Community & Technical College plans new renovation project for East Grand Forks campus

EAST GRAND FORKS—Northland Community & Technical College is planning a renovation project scheduled for next May at its East Grand Forks campus.

The focus of the renovation is within the labs, such as the pharmacy technology, respiratory therapy, radiology, occupational therapy and early childhood education labs. The goal is to expand these spaces for students, Northland President Sandy Kiddoo said. Currently, there is an issue with the labs being too small for the number of students.

“We have a couple of our labs that are really cramped and we’re limited on space,” she said. “We need to add some things to enhance our experiences for students.”

The early childhood education labs will also receive children's restrooms alongside the remodel, and there is a focus on upgrading equipment and the computer and networking labs to be “more modernized for today’s needs,” according to Kiddoo. New furniture will also be brought in, as well as improvements to heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Kiddoo says the draw of Northland is its “niche” with allied health programming, which will benefit from the renovations and continue to provide these opportunities to students.

“I think by ensuring that we continue to have high quality labs and spaces and hands-on-learning for our students, and making sure that we are having the most up-to-date learning experience for our students is critical,” she said. “So I am so excited that we were able to do this.”

The project is being funded through the Minnesota State system via a bond fund of $3,282,000 the college will receive in early July. According to Kiddoo, the renovation is “seven to eight years in the making.”

To receive the funding, Northland submitted the project to Minnesota State after going through a pre-design process, identifying the project’s needs and estimating the cost. The legislature chooses certain funds to be given out to colleges to work on submitted projects. After submitting this renovation project multiple times, this recent legislative cycle it was chosen to be funded.

According to Colton Castle, Northland’s facilities director, the project will begin with designing through fall and early winter, with faculty being involved throughout the process. At the end of winter construction contractors will be brought in, and mid-May of 2024 is when construction is expected to begin. Castle says the project will end the following summer.

Kiddoo is excited for the project and how faculty and students alike will respond to it.

“I know it’s going to bring some excitement to our students and our faculty by having new updated spaces, expanded spaces where they have more room,” she said. “I think there’s just some renewed energy any time you do any type of remodeling project.”

Along with this renovation, Northland has been taking other steps to continuously improve its campus, Kiddoo said. Recently, the college has been accepting student input for new furniture to be brought in this fall. For Kiddoo, it’s important to use resources wisely in the ongoing process of improving the campus.

“We’re continually working towards making sure that we have a place that students want to be and students can learn their best, and our faculty and our staff really enjoy being a part of that story for our students,” she said.

Castle said there are future projects besides this renovation in the works as well, though it will take some years for it to begin.

“It takes time and we're always moving forward with redeveloping our spaces and making sure we got the comfortable, clean and safe climate for our students,” he said.