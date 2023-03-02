New UND defensive coordinator looks to put own stamp on Hawks' defense

GRAND FORKS — The UND football team started spring ball Wednesday morning at the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center.

Everything generally looked the same but there were certainly some new wrinkles.

And that's the same message new UND defensive coordinator Joel Schwenzfeier has for the future of the Fighting Hawks' defense.

"It's a change in position for me but for our guys and staff, it's not a wholesale change," Schwenzfeier said. "It's going to be some tweaks here and there and we'll have to see what our guys are good at and feel out the personality of our team. There will maybe be different personnel packages and alignments, but it's going to be similar to what we've always done. It's just going to mix and match a little bit differently.

"It's an awesome opportunity. It's a lot of fun. You dream of being a (defensive coordinator) at your alma mater. It's a pinch-me moment. It's going to be a learning process throughout the spring, getting to know the ins and outs of running things but there's a great staff to lean on for a lot of that stuff."

As UND turns from the fall of 2022 to the spring of 2023, the Hawks featured some new pieces in the lineup to start spring ball.

Northern Illinois transfer nose guard, Jeffrey Griffin Jr., as well as New Mexico transfer defensive lineman Jake Saltonstall made their first appearances in UND practice gear.

The two bring some needed size to a position group that lost starting nose guard Jalen Morrison to graduation. Backup defensive end Luke Lennon also opted to leave the program.

Griffin Jr., is 6-foot, 305 pounds, while Saltonstall is 6-4, 265 pounds. Griffin Jr. appeared in 34 games at NIU and made 28 tackles, while Saltonstall appeared in 31 games and had 75 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

In 2022, UND's defense ranked ninth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in scoring defense and eighth in total defense. Brett Holinka, who had been defensive coordinator the previous three seasons, decided last month to resign from his position.

The offense was also a bit different Wednesday, as well, as UND is yet to hire a running backs coach following the departure of Steve Crutchley, who took the wide receivers job at North Dakota State this offseason.

The running backs worked with the tight ends under the direction of Shawn Kostich during individual work on Wednesday.

At wide receiver, South Dakota transfer Wesley Eliodor was in UND pads for the first time, too. Eliodor led the Coyotes in catches (30) and receiving yards (482) in 2022.

The Hawks will practice again Friday morning, then three times next week before taking a pause for spring break. Spring practices are scheduled to wrap up April 8.