NCAA Council votes against seeding 16 FCS playoff teams for 2023 season

The Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner believes funding will be there to seed 1-16 in the 2024 season.

The NCAA Division I Council took action Wednesday on a proposal to expand the FCS seedings in the playoffs to the top 16 teams.
Today at 6:56 PM

FARGO — Division I FCS playoff teams outside of the top eight seeds this fall will still have to sweat out the potential of a first-round playoff game. The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday put off funding for the proposal, most likely until next year.

Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner Patty Viverito, a voting member of the Council, said it was obvious from the get-go of the meeting that legislation to seed the FCS playoffs 1-16 instead of the current 1-8 wasn’t going to happen this fall.

One reason: it was a conclusion already reached by the Division I Board of Directors, which meets every August to set the budget.

“It seemed painfully apparent the money wasn’t there to even remotely cover all of it,” Viverito said.

The news came as no surprise to Viverito, who cited her information from a recent meeting of conference commissioners that included the chief financial officer of the NCAA. Revenue from the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was what Viverito called flat and there wasn’t much surplus income to spend for this season.

“The good news is I think the support for those enhancements across all sports and most specifically seeding 16 for football is there,” she said. “It’s just a function of when.”

It appears “when” will happen in the fall of 2024. Viverito said she believes it will become official well before this time next year, perhaps approved by the Division I Board of Directors through its budget process.

“They’ve already endorsed the enhancements, they just haven’t figured out how to pay for it,” Viverito said.

The FCS proposal was part of a larger piece of legislation that would have also included enhancements and bracket expansions for other sports.

The Missouri Valley has long been a supporter of seeding 1 through 16 teams, with the league routinely getting at least three to four teams in the playoffs. Most Valley teams have enough of a football budget to meet criteria for hosting playoff games.

With conference teams often meeting in the early rounds of playoffs, the league is hoping the FCS tournament becomes more national in scope.

“I think it solves a lot of challenges for us,” Viverito said. “You earn your opportunity to host in the second round by virtue of getting a 9 through 16 seed. It takes all that subjective analysis out of the equation. The only thing subjective is setting the seeds.”

That would leave the eight remaining at-large teams to pair up regionally if needed. It would also avoid the debate on whether the highest bid between non-seeded teams should host, which happened last year when the University of North Dakota traveled to Weber State (Utah) for a first-round game. UND reportedly had the higher bid.

Meanwhile, Viverito said the Missouri Valley is close to finishing an agreement with ESPN that would better its current contract, which is up after the end of this season. She didn’t get into the specifics of any changes, but that would presumably mean more games on one of the ESPN main networks besides the streaming channels of ESPN and ESPN-Plus.

“We’re hoping to have good news to report sooner than later,” she said.

Jeff Kolpack
By Jeff Kolpack
Jeff would like to dispel the notion he was around when Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press, but he is on his third decade of reporting with Forum Communications. The son of a reporter and an English teacher, and the brother of a reporter, Jeff has worked at the Jamestown Sun, Bismarck Tribune and since 1990 The Forum, where he's covered North Dakota State athletics since 1995.
Jeff has covered all nine of NDSU's Division I FCS national football titles and has written three books: "Horns Up," "North Dakota Tough" and "Covid Kids." He is the radio host of "The Golf Show with Jeff Kolpack" April through August.
