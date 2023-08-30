Missouri Valley Football Conference and ESPN agree on new national television contract

FARGO - The Missouri Valley Football Conference is heading to national television.

The league that is home to UND, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and the University of South Dakota announced a landmark six-year contract with ESPN Tuesday, that will put Valley Football regular season games on ESPN for the first time.

"It's a milestone." said Valley commissioner Patty Viverito. "It's the first time we negotiated a television contract completely independently with the Missouri Valley Football Conference. We set out with several goals and we accomplished all of them."

The new deal calls for up to nine games on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU over the length of the six-year contract. That will be in addition to the traditional Game of the Week package that the league has produced where eight regular-season games air exclusively on ESPN+. The contract also calls for additional league games to air exclusively on ESPN platforms. Viverito confirmed to WDAY Sports those could include non-conference games.

This contract will mark the first time that regular season MVFC games will air on linear TV.

"I think I can say that was a big part of definition of success. When the Big Sky announced last year an agreement with ESPN with games on linear television, anything short for our league would be a misstep. We're really happy to have upwards of one to two games every year with this six year agreement."

Last summer, the Big Sky Conference announced a TV deal where two regular season games would air on linear TV. This season, the Montana at Idaho and Montana State at Sacramento State games were selected to air on ESPN2.

It goes without saying that ESPN would like to televise the highest-profile matchups the league has to offer. Last year, NDSU and SDSU faced each at the Fargodome, they were ranked first and second respectively. Viverito believes ESPN has got that game in their sights.

"I would be surprised if that wouldn't be at the top of their wish-list."

ESPN has numerous college football conference deals, ranging from the Southeastern Conference, Big 12 to the Sun Belt and Conference USA, meaning real estate may be tight on a Saturday afternoon for a Valley football game. Would the conference consider playing games during the week?

"Part of the agreement is that we'll consider non-traditonal windows, I don't think we can overlook the possibility of Week Zero window. I think there's room there, maybe not a conference game, but a non-conference game, maybe a game we create. There's a lot of interest in the Missouri Valley-Big Sky Challenge, I think that's an avenue we may pursue jointly with the Big Sky. We'd be willing to look at occasional Thursday or Friday game, but needed to be embrace by our campuses."

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Viverito added that the league has been able to increase revenues significantly and it will go a long way to underwriting the production expenses of the eight-game package the league is required to produce.

FCS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME RETURNS TO SUNDAY

The NCAA has confirmed a story that WDAY Sports first reported in July , that the 2024 FCS Championship Game is returning to a Sunday. The game will be played Jan. 7 at 1pm central time at Toyota Stadium, to be televised for the second straight year on ABC. WDAY-TV is an ABC affiliate.

Last year, SDSU beat NDSU 45-21 in the title game. The game had just over one million viewers, which was down from the 2022 title game, which was played on a Saturday on ESPN2.

The game will once again run up against the final regular-season weekend of the NFL. Viverito said that ABC and ESPN didn't flinch to put it back on a Sunday.

"Going up against the NFL is not a good idea, but finding a space that doesn't involve the NFL is nearly impossible. I can tell you that ESPN was extremely happy with the FCS game on Sunday and they want to stick with it. ABC was happy with the results and the FCS Playoff Committee embraced this decision."