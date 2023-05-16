Minnesota Crookston's Josh Lunak named NSIC Coach of the Year in women's tennis

CROOKSTON, Minn. — Minnesota Crookston coach Josh Lunak, a Grand Forks native, was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Coach of the Year in women's tennis on Tuesday.

Lunak, who also coaches the Grand Forks Red River girls tennis program, is the first Golden Eagle coach in any sport to win coach of the year in the league since Mike Roysland of women's basketball after the 2014-15 season.

Lunak has ushered a major turnaround at UMC. The Golden Eagles didn't win a single dual match for seven years (2015-21). This season, UMC finished with a school-record seven wins and their first NSIC wins (Bemidji State, Upper Iowa) since 2014.

Lunak is in his second stint at UMC. He took over prior to the 2022 season after leading the team from 2007-13.

In addition to Lunak's honor, UMC junior Madeleine Schneider, of Gartringen, Germany, was selected to the all-NSIC first team — the program's first all-NSIC honor since 2016. Schneider went 14-3 at No. 1 singles, setting the school record for single-season wins. She is six singles wins from setting the career mark.