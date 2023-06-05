Minnesota Crookston's Jake Hjelle named national Division II player of the year

CROOKSTON – Minnesota Crookston baseball continues to field more postseason honors. The latest could be considered the biggest in program history.

It was announced on Sunday that UMC’s Jake Hjelle is the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division II Player of the year.

Hjelle, a former East Grand Forks Senior High standout, is the first player in any sport at UMC to earn national player of the year honors in the Division II era.

Hjelle was one of two UMC players honored.

Hjelle and UMC’s Mike Hallquist, a junior, were named to their third All-America teams following the 2023 season.

Hjelle was named to the NCBWA All-America First Team. He was also named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-America First Team, and the D2CCA All-America First Team.

Hallquist was named to the NCBWA All-America Second Team. He was also named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-America First Team, and the D2CCA All-America Second Team.

Hallquist, Hjelle, and Alex Koep, a senior, join Reed Hjelle as UMC players to earn All-America honors for the baseball program.

Reed Hjelle was the only Golden Eagle baseball player to ever earn All-America honors prior to this week.

In addition to his ABCA/Rawlings honors, Reed Hjelle was a NCBWA All-America Third Team pick in 2018.

Jake Hjelle is the only Golden Eagle baseball player in program history to earn first team honors from three publications. Harrison Cleary of men’s basketball was a 2019-20 D2CCA All-America Third Team pick, and a 2018-19 D2CCA All-America Honorable Mention selection. R.J. Rollins (2004) was an All-Americ honorable mention pick for football, as was Justin Schreiber (2002).

Hjelle anchored a strong UMC lineup that led the program to a historic 2023 season, slashing .401/.469/.876 for a whopping 1.345 OPS across 57 games with 56 runs scored, 16 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs and 79 RBI.

The NSIC Player of the Year also added 14 stolen bases at an 82.4% success rate and drew walks at a 11.3% clip. Hjelle produced 23 multi-hit games and enjoyed seven multi-homer contests throughout the season.

Hjelle was the NSIC Player of the Year, the D2CCA All-Central Region Player of the Year, and the NCBWA All-Central Region Player of the Year. He earned D2CCA All-Central Region First Team, NCBWA All-Central Region First Team, ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region First Team, and D2CCA All-America First Team.

The NCBWA Division II National Pitcher of the Year was Kade Bragg of Angelo State University. The NCBWA Division II National Coach of the Year was Matt Schissel of Quincy University.