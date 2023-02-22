MEN'S BASKETBALL: Hawks hope late-season surge continues

GRAND FORKS – UND senior Brady Danielson will be wrapping up his collegiate men’s basketball career in the next few weeks. Like many seniors, he wonders where the time has gone.

“It’s been a good career and it’s gone by pretty fast,” he said.

It hasn’t been the season the Hawks (5-11 Summit, 11-18 overall) have wanted, but UND has found some mojo the past few weeks and now has earned the label of a tough out in the upcoming Summit League men’s basketball tournament.

UND was mired in the Summit League basement for most of the league season but with two wins this week at home it could find itself in the middle of the pack heading to Sioux Falls, perhaps even avoiding playing on the first day of the tournament.

“We’re playing our best basketball right now and we feel we’re a team that can go into the conference tournament and make some noise,” said Danielson, who has played 117 career games at UND.

Danielson has seen a lot of changes during his four-year career, and he’s witnessing another as the season winds down.

UND has become a team that is relying more and more on perimeter shooting, as the Hawks lead the Summit in three-point attempts per game with 29.

The Hawks have won four of their past five games – with 3-point shooting a factor. UND has made 51 of 140 three-point attempts in its past five games (36.4 percent).

The perimeter game wasn’t by design by UND early in the season. It sort of evolved as the Hawks were searching for an offense that could compete in the Summit.

“I don’t know if we necessarily wanted to make that a goal for us,” said UND coach Paul Sather of the 3-point game. “But I think as this team evolved, when your five (center Tsotne Tsartsidze) comes out and shoots it like that, and the other guys other than Jalun (Trent) are all getting a good amount of threes up, it’s kind of who we turned into.

“I don’t know if we came in thinking we’re going to shoot 30 threes a game, but I do think for our team it’s been a good thing for us. It’s been a little bit more of an identity for us offensively than we thought it would be. But it’s been working.”

UND is playing its best basketball of the season, and if the three-point shots fall, the Hawks could cause top teams in the Summit some problems at the tournament.

Danielson has been a model of consistency for UND throughout his career. He’s hoping for two more consistent weekends of play.

This weekend is also senior day for the Hawks.

“We’re just trying to focus on every game we have left,” said Danielson.”These last two home games mean a lot, especially this being my senior year. My parents will be here for Senior Night. It’s going to be a special moment for me and hopefully we can go out and get two more wins.”

Thursday’s game is set for an 11 a.m. start because The Betty is booked for the N.D. state Class B Region championship game later in the day.

Big games set for UND womenThe UND women’s basketball team will play at Western Illinois on Thursday and at St. Thomas on Saturday.

The two games are huge for the Hawks.

UND is 10-6 in the league, good enough for second place. The Hawks are tied with NDSU.

If UND finishes second in the regular-season standings, the Hawks would qualify for the WNIT tournament, provided they don’t win the Summit tourney to automatically qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

But if UND and the Bison finish tied for second, the Bison hold the tiebreaker.