MEN'S BASKETBALL: Early start leaves Hawks sluggish in loss against Western Illinois

UND forward Tsotne Tsartsidze goes up against Western Ilinois' Vuk Stevanic (12) in the first half of a Summit League men's basketball matchup at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS – UND had only one good stretch of basketball at The Betty on Thursday, that coming midway through the first half.

In a late-season league game, however, one spurt isn’t enough for any team. It’s the time of the season when more than one good spurt is needed to secure a win.

Western Illinois had a handful of good spurts throughout, leading the Leathernecks to an 81-70 win over UND before 1,271 fans that showed up for a rare 11 a.m. start. The loss was a disappointing one for the Hawks, who came into the game having won four of their past five. UND was hoping to finish the regular season with a surge, which could have kept the Hawks out of the play-in round at next week’s Summit League tournament.

“As a group, we just didn’t come out and compete to the level we needed, and that’s on all of us, especially me as a senior,” said UND’s Brady Danielson. “We’ve got to be ready to play, no matter if it’s a 11 a.m. game for a game at 7. I just didn’t feel like we were ready to do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Western Illinois guard Trenton Massner was ready for the early start. The senior blistered UND again – finishing for 34 points on 16-of-23 shooting. In Western Illinois’ win over UND in Macomb last month, Massner finished with 46 points – meaning he averaged 40 points per game in two Leatherneck wins over the Hawks this season.

“A lot of his shots were tough, the step-back, bank shot twos or step-back three-pointers,” said Danielson. “I thought we contested those shots so you have to tip your cap to him on those shots.”

UND didn’t have the jump it has had in recent games.

UND led only once – in the first minute. WIU gained some separation with seven minutes left in the first half. The Hawks dug out of a nine-point hole and tied the game at 27-27 on a Matt Norman 3-pointer.

But WIU responded with an 8-0 run. From there, WIU kept the Hawks at bay, eventually pulling away in the second half as UND struggled with 15.4 percent shooting in the first eight minutes of the second half.

“They always seemed to make a play,” said UND coach Paul Sather. “Massner played awesome. He made tough shots. We had our best on him and moved different guys on him.

“And in the first half, we didn’t force a turnover and they had seven offensive rebounds. When you’re giving up those kinds of numbers on the defensive side of the floor, you’re just not playing with a lot of energy, effort or enthusiasm.

UND dropped to 5-12 in the Summit League and 11-19 overall. WIU improved to 9-8 and 16-12. UND now likely will need help to avoid one of the two play-in games next week in Sioux Falls and avoid playing four games for a shot at the title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tsotne Tsartsidze led UND with 19 points; B.J. Omot added 16 and Tysen Eaglestaff finished with 14. The Leathernecks placed four players in double figures, led by Massner.

Statistically, there wasn’t a major difference between the teams. But Western Illinois had just enough of everything to hold off the Hawks.

“I felt like we had some guys do some really good things,” added Sather. “But as a unit, we weren’t very good. We have to have a little more resolve and a little more fight as a group when things aren’t going perfect for us.”

UND closes out the regular season Saturday against St. Thomas. UND will honor three players on Senior Day – Danielson, Caleb Nero and Norman.

Members of the UND Athletic Band Color Guard perform during halftime intermission of a home UND Fighting Hawks men's basketball game against Western Illinois at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Fighting Hawks forward brady Danielson sprints down the court at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks during the first half of a Summit League men's basketball game versus Western Illinois on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald