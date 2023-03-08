LOCAL SPORTS BRIEFS: Mayville State women's basketball team advances in national tournament

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Comets win in national tournament: Jordan Zrust was one of four Mayville State players in double figures as the Comets downed Science and Arts of Oklahoma 77-67 on Tuesday night in the opening round of the NAIA National Division II women’s basketball tournament in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Mavyille now advances to Wednesday night’s second-round game against Dordt, with the winner advancing to the 16-team national tournament next week in Sioux City, Iowa.

Jes Mertens added 17 points for Mayville, while Mackenzie Hughes and CJ Decker both finished with 10.

The Comets shot 53 percent.

Mayville is making its fifth trip to the NAIA national tournament.

Also, Zrust broke the Mayville State career scoring record, previously held by Beth Hughes, who is the mother of Mackenzie Hughes.

Zrust now has 1,763 points, three more than the previous record held by Beth Hughes.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Mayville falls in NAIA: Peru State downed Mayville State 101-92 on Tuesday night in the first round of the NAIA National Division II men’s basketball tournament. The game was played at the University of Jamestown, which was one of the 16 sites for the first- and second-rounds of the tournament.

Sebastian Griffin led the Comets with 25 points. Thomas Gieske added 18.

The Comets shot 50 percent while Peru ended at 47 percent.

The big difference came at the free throw line, where Peru went 31 of 38 while Mayville finished 15-for-18.

Mayville’s season ended at 25-6 while Peru improved to 25-7. Peru will play Jamestown, which beat Bethel 81-70 in the other first-round game.

