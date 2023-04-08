LOCAL SCOREBOARD for Friday, April 7

College hockey

6

NCAA Frozen Four

Thursday semifinals

In Tampa

Quinnipiac 5, Michigan 2

Minnesota 6, Boston U 2

First period scoring — 1. BU, Sam Stevens 8 (Domenick Fensore 21, Jamie Armstrong 8) 10:38; 2. UM, Mike Koster 6 (Logan Cooley 38, Jaxon Nelson 17) 15:09 (pp); 3. UM, Rhett Pitlick 11 (Aaron Huglen 9, Luke Mittlestadt 16) 15:59 (pp). Penalties — BU, Luke Tuch (cross-checking) 5:51; UM, Logan Cooley (tripping) 11:49; BU, Jay O'Brien (elbowing) 13:49; BU, Tuch (interference) 15:51; UM, Jimmy Snuggerud (interference) 16:32.

Second period scoring — 4. BU, Jay O'Brien 8 (Fensore 22, Matt Brown 31) 8:06 (pp). Penalties — UM, Ryan Johnson (slashing) 7:10; BU, Lane Hutson (tripping) 17:55; BU, Ty Gallagher (tripping) 19:00; BU, Cade Webber (charging) 20:00.

Third period scoring — 5. UM, Luke Mittlestadt 4 (Koster 23, Bryce Brodzinski 12) 1:40 (pp); 6. UM, Mittlestadt 5 (Ryan Chesley 8, Huglen 10) 3:29; 7. UM, Cooley 21 (unassisted) 17:19 (en); 8 UM, Cooley 22 (Matthew Knies 21, Brock Faber 22) 18:17 (en). Penalties — BU, Ty Gallagher (hooking) 13:27.

Goalie saves — BU, Drew Commesso 11-9-8—28 (4 GA). UM, Justen Close 6-9-14—29 (2 GA).

Penalties-minutes — BU 7-14; UM 3-6.

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — BU 1-3; M 3-7.

Faceoffs — BU 42-30

Referees — Cameron Lynch, Chris Pitoscia.

Linesemen — Ryan Knapp, Stepen Drain

Attendance — 19,119.

Saturday’s championship

Minnesota vs. Quinnipiac, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s basketball

6

2022-23 Summit League All-Academic team

Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota, Sr., 3.94 GPA, Graphic Design

Claire Orth, North Dakota, Gr., 4.0, Biology

Grace Larkins, South Dakota, So., 3.83, Business and Marketing

Myah Selland, S.D. State, R-Sr., 3.98, Exercise Science

Haleigh Timmer, S.D. State, So. 4.0, Mathematics

College softball

6

Friday’s results

South Dakota 8, N.D. State 0

Bemidji State 4-3, Minot State 2-4

Upper Iowa 6-8, Minn.-Crookston 5-2

College baseball

6

Friday’s results

Augustana 7-12, Minn.-Crookston 1-1

N.D. State 8, Texas Tech 1

Men’s golf

6

Western Illinois Invite

Tuesday’s final results

St. Thomas 881 (plus 29); South Dakota 887; Western Illinois 892; Omaha 895; Northern Iowa 897; Evansville 907; North Dakota 908; Wisconsin-Parkside 917; Detroit Mercy 921; St. Ambrose 957;

UND results

Grayson Wetsch 223 (plus 10); Erik Stoxen 227; Alex Skarperud 232; Lucas Feterl 234; Brandon McGarry 239

Women’s golf

6

Western Illinois Invite

Tuesday’s final results

Omaha 925 (plus 73); Western Illinois 925; Northern Iowa 950; North Dakota 969; Chicago State 1003, St. Ambrose 1110

North Dakota results

Emersyn Walker 235; Pemika Ponlamuangde 238; Morgan Hetletved 246; Carrie Carpenter 250; Riley Crothers 275

Prep honor roll

6

Announcements

Track and field

Former Red River Roughriders athlete Matthew Rongitsch has committed to the University of Alaska Anchorage to continue his cross country and track career.

Prep wrestling

6

Brantl to be inducted

Gary Brantl, the long-time high school wrestling coach at Plummer, Minn., will be inducted into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame on April 29 as a pioneer. The induction ceremony will be held in Benson, Minn.

Brantl graduated from Crookston High School in 1966. He graduated from Mayville State in 1970 and spent 49 years at Plummer High School where he started the wrestling program in 1972.

He retired from the wrestling portion of his coaching duties in 1996. He coached football from 1970-2004, and he was the Athletic Director at Plummer High School for 48 years (1972-2019).

Former Fertile-Beltrami standout Steve Ricard will also be inducted as a contributor,

The 1986 Fertile-Beltrami graduate, who recorded a 61-7 prep record, went on to wrestle at Minnesota State University Moorhead before becoming the head coach at Benson High School.