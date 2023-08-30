6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 30

Sports College

John Motherwell rejoins UND women’s basketball staff: ‘This is home’

John Motherwell left for an assistant coach job at Central Michigan in May. After a summer away, he decided being with family outweighed the job opportunity.

230112-WBB-v-Omaha-106.jpg
Assistant coach John Motherwell, left, talks with head coach Mallory Bernhard during a January game against Omaha.
Contributed / UND athletics
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 1:13 PM

GRAND FORKS — When John Motherwell announced in mid-May he was leaving UND women’s basketball for an assistant coach job at Central Michigan, he said the opportunity aligned with his career goals.

But, after spending a summer away from his family in Grand Forks, he realized that time with his wife and kids outweighed the positives of working at Central Michigan.

“You realize that even if you think you're making smart moves for your family – this (Central Michigan job) was financial, too – time is more precious than money,” Motherwell said. “(Returning to UND) just presented itself, and I thought, ‘I'm gonna be a dad before I'm a coach.’ And that's what I'm doing.”

Motherwell rejoined Mallory Bernhard’s staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Wednesday, the same position he held since 2018. His rehire gives Bernhard one assistant with knowledge of the Summit League and experience with the roster.

With Motherwell’s return, Bernhard constructed a staff that complements each other. The assistants’ “greatest strengths are areas that I feel like I need help in,” she said.

Motherwell thrives on the recruiting trail, and he continued to talk with Bernhard about recruiting this summer.

He’s returning to a program with his fingerprints all over the roster, which includes UND’s first four star recruits in Nakiyah Hurst and Rakiyah Beal.

“We’ve been working really hard to build something here and there’s a lot of really good players on this roster,” Bernhard said. “Mo had a ginormous part in many, if not all, of them being here.”

Motherwell told the Herald in May that leaving for Central Michigan put him in a better position to be a head coach or work for a Power 5 school. But he said Wednesday that he’s choosing to worry less about his career trajectory because “if I worry about that all day, then I’m gonna consume myself and make rash decisions instead of just coaching,” he said.

“I’m not gonna lose sleep anymore over that kind of thing,” he continued. “I’ll just coach and enjoy it.”

On top of rejoining a team that went 19-13 last year, Motherwell has new UND ventures to tout during recruiting, like the 701 Awards and new campus facilities. The chance to continue to be a part of the program he helped build meant more than returning to his home state of Michigan.

“Michigan is where I'm from,” Motherwell said. “But this is home.”

Nkwane Young also left UND in mid-May for an assistant job at Central Michigan but is no longer listed as an assistant coach on CMU’s website.

Abby Sharpe has covered area preps and University of North Dakota athletics for the Herald since July 2023. She graduated from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 701-780-1268 or asharpe@gfherald.com.
