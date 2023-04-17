99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hunter Pinke to speak at UND's Delta Gamma Lectureship

Pinke, a former UND football player who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in 2019, will speak at 7 p.m. Monday at the Chester Fritz Auditorium.

032121 S GFH UNDNDSUFB01 -1.jpg
UND football captain Hunter Pinke and N.D. State wide receiver Cole Jacob (right) watch the coin toss at center field prior to kickoff at the Fargodome Saturday, March 20, 2021. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Today at 11:17 AM

GRAND FORKS — Former UND football player Hunter Pinke, who suffered a severe spinal injury in 2019, will speak at UND's Delta Gamma Lectureship on Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m., at the Chester Fritz Auditorium.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

This will be the fifth Delta Gamma Foundation/Everson Family Lectureship in Values and Ethics held at UND since 2013. Previous speakers include abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart, TV journalist John Quinones and Grand Forks' gold-medal winning Olympians Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson.

Pinke, a Wishek, N.D., native, was a UND tight end and captain. Following the 2019 season, Pinke was injured while skiing in Keystone, Colo. He suffered a spinal cord injury and broken back after a collision with another skier propelled Pinke into a tree.

He was airlifted off the mountain and underwent an eight-hour surgery at St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood, Colo. Pinke, who graduated from UND with a bachelor's of science in mechanical engineering, is paralyzed from the chest down.

Pinke now attends the University of Arizona, pursuing a degree in architecture and is captain of the wheelchair basketball team, which competed for the national championship in March.

Since the accident, Pinke has told his story around the country as he focuses on faith, attitude and gratefulness while overcoming adversity.

112419.s.gfh.Pinke2.jpg
UND's Hunter Pinke (36) and teammates celebrate after the Fighting Hawks victory over Montana State in November 2019. Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
