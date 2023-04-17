Hunter Pinke to speak at UND's Delta Gamma Lectureship

GRAND FORKS — Former UND football player Hunter Pinke, who suffered a severe spinal injury in 2019, will speak at UND's Delta Gamma Lectureship on Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m., at the Chester Fritz Auditorium.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

This will be the fifth Delta Gamma Foundation/Everson Family Lectureship in Values and Ethics held at UND since 2013. Previous speakers include abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart, TV journalist John Quinones and Grand Forks' gold-medal winning Olympians Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson.

Pinke, a Wishek, N.D., native, was a UND tight end and captain. Following the 2019 season, Pinke was injured while skiing in Keystone, Colo. He suffered a spinal cord injury and broken back after a collision with another skier propelled Pinke into a tree.

He was airlifted off the mountain and underwent an eight-hour surgery at St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood, Colo. Pinke, who graduated from UND with a bachelor's of science in mechanical engineering, is paralyzed from the chest down.

Pinke now attends the University of Arizona, pursuing a degree in architecture and is captain of the wheelchair basketball team, which competed for the national championship in March.

Since the accident, Pinke has told his story around the country as he focuses on faith, attitude and gratefulness while overcoming adversity.