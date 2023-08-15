How UND volleyball coaches approached recruiting first full class

GRAND FORKS — For Jesse and Kristen Tupac, there are two sides to recruiting the right players to join UND volleyball: the skills side and the team culture side.

Players’ skills need to be at a level that practice is productive and competitive. But the Tupacs spend more time evaluating the type of person the recruit is. They look for four qualities in players: desire, humility, gratefulness and kindness.

"We’re going to lose matches in the fifth set," head coach Jesse Tupac said. "There's still going to be a little 10-year-old girl that thinks you're a superhero and wants your autograph or a photo with you. Can we recognize her and be great for her and be a good role model and steward for the program in that way, even as we're feeling our own emotions over a tough loss or a big win?"

Jesse Tupac took over a program in December 2021 that won one game that season, a non-conference matchup. The immediate goal was to create a competitive roster and continue to build toward a winning program with future recruiting classes.

The class of 2023 is the Tupacs' first full recruiting class since taking over the program. The six freshmen and two transfers provide an insight into what the Tupacs looked for in recruits to create a winning volleyball program and how their previous volleyball experience helps with recruiting.

Kristen Tupac’s scouting spreadsheet in June had as many as 500 names of players the coaches had looked at. The process of recruiting isn’t fast for the Tupacs, mostly because of how much emphasis they put on character.

“If you use the metaphor of we all are on this bus driving towards our goal, are (recruits) going to get on the bus and steer it in the right way?” she said.

The team plays a role in that process, too. No player commits without meeting the team, and coaches listen to players’ thoughts before continuing the process.

“What we're trying to build is really special,” Kristen Tupac said. “It's not made for everyone, and I think protecting that is probably what we care about the most.”

Volleyball coach Jesse Tupac speaks during a weekly UND Athletics press conference at Ralph Engelstad Arena on December 29, 2021. Wayne Nelson / Grand Forks Herald file photo

Among the new UND players is transfer middle Kaycee O’Dell. She embodies the type of player the Tupacs want: a talented player and a “phenomenal human being,” Kristen Tupac said, “that just brings a lightness to the gym.”

“Marissa Stockman, who we brought in last year, and Kaycee O’Dell … they’re literally in year six of their collegiate experience,” Jesse Tupac said. “Kaycee and Marissa have as many matches played as half of our team combined. There's something to be said about the experience and the wisdom of having gone through multiple fall seasons, multiple spring seasons, having been up 13-11 in the fifth and lost, and also having been down 13- 11 in the fifth and won. Those things all matter.”

Jesse and Kristen’s commitment to getting UND to the top of the Summit League and to the NCAA Tournament comes from their volleyball experience. Both played for Power 5 programs: Jesse for UCLA and legendary coach Al Scates and Kristen at Iowa State. Kristen, UND’s recruiting coordinator, continued her playing career professionally overseas in Switzerland and Germany and in the U.S. with the Women’s National team and Athletes Unlimited.

Their playing and prior Division-I coaching experiences make it easy for players to trust the Tupacs. They understand the grind of a season and what it takes to win. They also turned a one-win program into a 12-win team that won nine conference games in 2022 with a nearly identical roster.

“You have those returners who have felt the transition and are so aware of the way that we want to play and also the way that we want to treat each other. Then those things combine to create a really special environment,” Jesse Tupac said. “We've been together for six days this fall, and we're having conversations on day three that we weren't even having on month three a year ago.”

Kristen Tupac said their job, after a recruit commits, is to “find somebody that’s going to compete and push you to be the best that you can possibly be when you get here.” The Tupacs know you can’t create a winning team with one recruiting class. But the focus on creating a high level of internal competition means the program will continue to improve.

“(Our 2024 class) is going to come in, and they're going to continue to push and the level in our gym is just going to continue to go up,” she said. “We saw that right away from day one. The level this year has just risen. We are competing at a level far earlier this fall than we were last year. And that's exactly our job — to make our lives really tough when it comes to putting seven people, eight people on the court, and we've done exactly that.”

Building the program in this way sets UND up for tough competition in 2023. The Hawks’ non-conference schedule this year is more competitive than last year, and “the conference isn’t getting any easier,” Jesse Tupac said.

“We want to win, and we want to be great, and we want to do things that have never been done before,” he said. “We've got to be willing to go through some mud and to be challenged to come out the other side stronger and better.”