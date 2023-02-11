Hawks rally in OT, win third straight in 76-73 triumph over Omaha

GRAND FORKS – Brady Danielson grew up in York, Neb., roughly 100 miles from Omaha. For a college basketball player, it’s always extra special to beat a team from your home state.

Danielson did that on Saturday at The Betty, where he turned in two dynamic plays in the final 44 minutes of overtime as UND – a team that’s developed some late-season mojo in the past two weeks – rallied to defeat Omaha 76-73 before 1,534 energetic fans.

The win was UND’s third straight in the Summit League as the Hawks improved to 4-10 and 10-17 overall. UND now may have the label of being a team that could pull an upset in the upcoming Summit postseason tournament.

“You could say that,” said Danielson, who scored 15 points. “We can surround the court with shooters and we’re starting to defend well. I think we’re going to be a tough out in the tournament for sure.”

After Omaha forced overtime on two Jaeden Marshall free throws with 4.1 seconds left, the Mavericks capitalized early in the extra session, gaining a 72-66 lead with 2:52 to go. But Tsotne Tsartsidze then hit a 3-pointer and Treysen Eaglestaff followed with a traditional three-point play with a minute to go, bringing UND to within 73-72.

Danielson then went to work. He drew an offensive foul with 44 seconds to go, then converted another traditional three-point play with 20 seconds left, giving the Hawks a 75-73 lead. Omaha couldn’t convert a 3-point attempt with 3.5 seconds left and Matt Norman’s free throw ended the scoring.

“Throughout overtime, I kind of thought of those two free throws I missed late in regulation,” said Danielson, who leads the team in taking offensive fouls this season. “I thought I can’t go out like that. I had to make a plan, and on that last offensive play, B.J. (Omot) made an unselfish play to get me the ball. I just drove it off the dribble and got the bucket.”

Danielson isn’t a stranger to late-game heroics. In his freshman year, he was on the floor in Lincoln as UND stunned Nebraska 75-74, another special win against a team from his home state. “I’m the last guy standing from that team,” he added.

Omaha, which has now lost nine in a row, didn’t give an inch all day, even after being blown out Thursday night at NDSU.

The Hawks trailed by 11 in the first half before a 12-0 run helped them take a 33-32 halftime lead. UND’s biggest lead was 6 points, that coming with 15 minutes to go. Also, there were 20 lead changes.

Norman led UND with 21 points. Tsartsidze added 17, and Jalun Trent 12. Norman finished with four three-pointers, all of them timely.

Norman logged 41 minutes of playing time but he wasn’t alone. Omot played all 45 minutes while Tsartsidze and Danielson both played 41 minutes.

But the fans at The Betty helped overcome any fatigue.

“You know, I was running back on defense and I was gassed,” said Norman. “But everybody was standing up and cheering, bringing some juice to the guys. You knew you still had a chance so we knew we had to go and win this thing.”

With its three-game win streak, UND now hits the road for a game Thursday against league power Oral Roberts.

The wins of late are nice, but the work isn’t over.

“We’ve got to keep making this about ourselves,” said UND coach Paul Sather.

UND did that in the first half, overcoming a sluggish start.

“I felt this game was one of those games where guys were frustrated because it wasn’t going well for them,” said the UND coach. “The ball wasn’t dropping for us. We missed a lot of Zone 1 finishes. And when that’s happening, you can take your frustrations out and the defense suffers. But we kept competing.”

UND forward Mitchell Sueker (35) sinks a free throw during a home men's basktball matchup versus the Omaha Mavericks at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

The Fighting Hawks' Matt Norman drives the ball against Omaha guards Tony Osburn (32) and JJ White (1) during a Summit League men's basketball game at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

