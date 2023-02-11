99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Hawks rally in OT, win third straight in 76-73 triumph over Omaha

UND also hits the 10-win mark for the season

021223 S GFH UNDMBB0058.jpg
Fighting Hawks guard Jalun Trent snags the ball at the top of a rebound scrum with Omaha's Kennedy Brown (4), Jaeden Marshall (2) and Tony Osburn (32) during a matinee Summit League men's basketball game at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Wayne Nelson
By Wayne Nelson
February 11, 2023 05:27 PM

GRAND FORKS – Brady Danielson grew up in York, Neb., roughly 100 miles from Omaha. For a college basketball player, it’s always extra special to beat a team from your home state.

Danielson did that on Saturday at The Betty, where he turned in two dynamic plays in the final 44 minutes of overtime as UND – a team that’s developed some late-season mojo in the past two weeks – rallied to defeat Omaha 76-73 before 1,534 energetic fans.

The win was UND’s third straight in the Summit League as the Hawks improved to 4-10 and 10-17 overall. UND now may have the label of being a team that could pull an upset in the upcoming Summit postseason tournament.

“You could say that,” said Danielson, who scored 15 points. “We can surround the court with shooters and we’re starting to defend well. I think we’re going to be a tough out in the tournament for sure.”

After Omaha forced overtime on two Jaeden Marshall free throws with 4.1 seconds left, the Mavericks capitalized early in the extra session, gaining a 72-66 lead with 2:52 to go. But Tsotne Tsartsidze then hit a 3-pointer and Treysen Eaglestaff followed with a traditional three-point play with a minute to go, bringing UND to within 73-72.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danielson then went to work. He drew an offensive foul with 44 seconds to go, then converted another traditional three-point play with 20 seconds left, giving the Hawks a 75-73 lead. Omaha couldn’t convert a 3-point attempt with 3.5 seconds left and Matt Norman’s free throw ended the scoring.

“Throughout overtime, I kind of thought of those two free throws I missed late in regulation,” said Danielson, who leads the team in taking offensive fouls this season. “I thought I can’t go out like that. I had to make a plan, and on that last offensive play, B.J. (Omot) made an unselfish play to get me the ball. I just drove it off the dribble and got the bucket.”

Danielson isn’t a stranger to late-game heroics. In his freshman year, he was on the floor in Lincoln as UND stunned Nebraska 75-74, another special win against a team from his home state. “I’m the last guy standing from that team,” he added.

Omaha, which has now lost nine in a row, didn’t give an inch all day, even after being blown out Thursday night at NDSU.

The Hawks trailed by 11 in the first half before a 12-0 run helped them take a 33-32 halftime lead. UND’s biggest lead was 6 points, that coming with 15 minutes to go. Also, there were 20 lead changes.

Norman led UND with 21 points. Tsartsidze added 17, and Jalun Trent 12. Norman finished with four three-pointers, all of them timely.

Norman logged 41 minutes of playing time but he wasn’t alone. Omot played all 45 minutes while Tsartsidze and Danielson both played 41 minutes.

But the fans at The Betty helped overcome any fatigue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, I was running back on defense and I was gassed,” said Norman. “But everybody was standing up and cheering, bringing some juice to the guys. You knew you still had a chance so we knew we had to go and win this thing.”

With its three-game win streak, UND now hits the road for a game Thursday against league power Oral Roberts.

The wins of late are nice, but the work isn’t over.

“We’ve got to keep making this about ourselves,” said UND coach Paul Sather.

UND did that in the first half, overcoming a sluggish start.

“I felt this game was one of those games where guys were frustrated because it wasn’t going well for them,” said the UND coach. “The ball wasn’t dropping for us. We missed a lot of Zone 1 finishes. And when that’s happening, you can take your frustrations out and the defense suffers. But we kept competing.”

021223 S GFH UNDMBB0046.jpg
UND forward Mitchell Sueker (35) sinks a free throw during a home men's basktball matchup versus the Omaha Mavericks at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
021223 S GFH UNDMBB0093.jpg
The Fighting Hawks' Matt Norman drives the ball against Omaha guards Tony Osburn (32) and JJ White (1) during a Summit League men's basketball game at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

ADVERTISEMENT

021223 S GFH UNDMBB0055.jpg
UND's Treysen Eaglestaff dribbles the ball against Omaha forward Frankie Fidler (23) along the Mavericks bench in the first half of a Summit League men's basketball matchup at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Wayne Nelson
By Wayne Nelson
Wayne Nelson is the sports editor at the Herald.


He has been with the Grand Forks Herald since 1995, serving as the UND football and basketball beat writer as well as serving as the sports editor.



He is a UND graduate and has been writing sports since the late 1970s.



Follow him on Twitter @waynenelsongf. You can reach him at (701) 780-1268 or wnelson@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-WE-BATTLED-U-WOMEN-FALL-1-MS.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Blitzed early, Gophers rally but lose to Penn State in Big Ten tournament opener
March 01, 2023 08:51 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
111922 S GFH UNDMHKYP10018.jpg
UND Hockey
How UND hockey will handle Senior Day this season
March 01, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
SPORTS-GOPHERS-OPEN-BIG-TEN-TOURNEY-1-MS.jpg
College
Gophers eager to ‘turn heads’ in Big Ten women’s basketball tournament
February 28, 2023 08:33 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press