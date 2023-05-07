Hawks pick up first sweep of the season with Summit tournament approaching

Fighting Hawks pitcher Jackie Albrecht winds up on the mound during the first inning of a matinee Summit League softball game versus the Western Illinois Leathernecks at the Apollo Sports Complex in Grand Forks on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS — UND has picked a good time to play its best softball of the season. The Hawks won their fourth straight on Saturday, taking a 9-4 Summit League win over Western Illinois at Apollo.

The Hawks picked up its first series sweep of the season with the win and improved to 9-10 in the Summit and 12-37 overall.

UND will take the No. 5 seed into the upcoming Summit postseason tournament in Brookings, S.D., where the Hawks will take on South Dakota on Wednesday in a first-round game. North Dakota State will meet Kansas City in the other first-round matchup.

It was the highest finish in the Summit League since UND joined the league. And the three wins over the Leathernecks was the first three game sweep of a Summit League opponent. UND's last three-game sweep came against Montana in 2018.

Cassie Castaneda went 3-for-3 from the plate with a two-run home run to lead the Hawks, She also got the scoring started with an RBI double to right center in the first. Later Izzy Haslett singled to left to drive Castaneda in to make it 2-0 after one inning.

After a scoreless second, Mariah Peters doubled to left in the bottom of the third that drove Castaneda and Katie Joten in to make it 4-0. After a scoreless fourth and fifth, WIU scored all four of their runs in the top of the sixth. But in the bottom of the sixth, UND would answer.

Angie Dumlao drrove a double off the wall in left that brought Taya Hopfauf in and later Joten doubled to right center that brought in Madi Moore and Brooklyn Morris — who had pinch run for Dumalo to make it 7-4. Castaneda followed with a big blast to left center which made it 9-4.

After the game, the team honored UND seniors Moore and Lauren Feld for both of their four year careers in Grand Forks.