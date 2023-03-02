Hawks hope to let it go, have some fun and success at the Summit League tournament

GRAND FORKS – For most of UND’s time in Division I men’s basketball, a trip to South Dakota to play either the Coyotes or Jackrabbits has resembled a visit to the Black Hole.

But UND’s last trip to South Dakota perhaps has shed a little light on the Hawks’ program.

Will it be enough, however, to bring UND out of its Summit League postseason darkness?

That question could be answered this weekend as UND, the No. 9 seed, enters the Summit postseason tournament in Sioux Falls.

UND will play No. 8 seed Denver on Friday night at 7 in a play-in game. The winner takes on top-seed Oral Roberts on Saturday.

UND defeated South Dakota 86-72 back on Feb. 4, two nights after South Dakota State hammered the Hawks in Brookings.

Since that South Dakota game, however, UND finished the regular season with five wins in its final seven games – a spurt that perhaps has given the Hawks a ‘tough out’ label in the tournament.

“I feel like in the last month we’ve been able to have the right guys with the right roles who are buying into those roles,” said UND coach Paul Sather. “So if we go out there with that kind of mentality, I don’t care who we play, I feel like we can put ourselves in a position in the last two minutes to win a game.

“But that's the team that needs to show up. We need to play with that kind of intensity and enthusiasm. We can't get so caught up and worried about the last play. We just need to keep focusing on the next play.”

One of the two losses UND suffered since beating South Dakota was a three-point setback at Oral Roberts, another sign the Hawks may have turned the corner.

UND’s late season surge is the result of the Hawks finding an effective rotation and three-point shooting.

UND ranks second in Summit League three-pointers taken at 809. Oral Roberts is at the top with 907. And UND is averaging 9.1 three-pointers per game, second only to ORU’s 10.9.

UND’s three-point numbers likely went up since the Hawks found its rotation and further developed its 3-point shooting.

The Hawks also have become more difficult to guard since 6-foot-9 junior center Tstotne Tsartsidze became a perimeter threat.

After making only one 3-pointer last season, Tsartsidze has made 34 of 95 three-pointers this season for 36 percent. And he’s joined by Matt Norman (75-146) and Treysen Eaglestaff (51-140) as three-point shooters at 36 percent or better.

Norman picked up an honor from the Summit League on Friday as he was named the sixth man of the year. He was the only UND player to receive all-league honors.

UND and Denver split during the regular season, each winning on its home court.

“There aren’t a lot of secrets now,” said Sather. “You don’t make a lot of changes in what you’re doing this time of the season,

“Being connected, engaged, having fun and letting go is really important. And don’t hold on so tight. Loosen that grip, swing away and have some fun.”

Denver vs. UND

When: Friday night, 7 p.m.

Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls

TV/Radio: MidcoSN, 100.3 FM

Records: UND 6-12, 12-18; Denver 6-12, 15-16

Season: The teams split, each winning on its home floor

Of note: The winner will meet top-seed Oral Roberts on Saturday

