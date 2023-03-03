Hawks exceeded expectations, but want more

GRAND FORKS – UND was picked to finish fourth in the Summit League women’s basketball preseason poll. The Hawks finished third, and were a loss away from finishing in a tie for second.

So, UND exceeded Summit League expectations. That’s a good thing, right?

In UND’s thinking, however, that’s not good enough – not at this time of the season.

“We’re still a hungry team,” said UND coach Mallory Bernhard. “When we talk about team goals and what we want to accomplish, there are still things out there that we want to accomplish. Our team is well aware of that fact.

“In our team meeting, Juliet Gordon steps up and at one point says, ‘you know, this is that time of the year when anytime you take the floor, it could be your last.’ We just can’t take anything for granted. Let's go out there and treat every second like it could be your last.”

UND, as the No. 3 seed, will meet No. 6 seed Omaha in a quarterfinal-round game Sunday afternoon at 3 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Hawks beat Omaha twice this season, 65-63 at The Betty, and 79-61 on the Mavericks’ home floor late in the regular season.

This is UND’s fifth season in the Summit League after spending the previous six in the Big Sky Conference, where the Hawks did win the league tournament once.

But success in the Summit has yet to arrive. UND is 1-3 in postseason Summit play, beating Denver in a quarterfinal-round game in 2019.

UND likely has more confidence heading into postseason play this year. The Hawks won six of their final seven regular-season games and with a solid performance UND could find itself looking at a chance of some postseason tournament if it doesn’t win the Summit, which grants the winner an automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

“We’ve seen some massive strides in some areas that we feel like helps us for sure,” said Bernhard of the Hawks’ late-season surge. "And we’ve gained some confidence from that. I think we can play with just about anyone, but right now the focus is on Omaha.”

UND will be led by Kacie Borowicz, who was named to the all-Summit League first team on Friday after another standout season. The UND guard led the Summit in assists (134), was second in scoring (20.1 ppg) and third in free-throw percentage (86.2).

Claire Orth was the other UND player to earn all-league honors on Friday.

Orth, the most experienced UND player, was named the Summit League defensive player of the year.

She said this season’s team has a different feel to it.

“I think I’ve never felt more confident in our team going into the tournament than this year,” said Orth. “It’s super exciting and I think we’re ready to go.”

At this time of the season, no changes are expected from any team. UND has had to play teams in the Summit that prefer the uptempo style and others that want to slow it down.

UND, said Orth, will stick to its own game.

“We want to be focused on our game,” said Orth. “We want to play fast, lock down on defense and not get caught up in trying to match the strategy of the other team.”

UND vs. Omaha

Where: Summit League tournament, Sioux Falls

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Denny Sanford Premier Center

TV/Radio: MidcoSN, 100.3 FM

Records: UND 11-7, 18-10; Omaha 8-10, 13-16

Of note: Omaha is having its best year since the 2016-17 season.

