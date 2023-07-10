Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Grand Forks' Shelby Frank takes fifth in discus at USA nationals

Frank will compete in the Under-23 Worlds in Costa Rica later this month.

Frank_NCAARegionals_5282022 (37).jpg
Grand Forks native and University of Minnesota thrower Shelby Frank will compete at the U-23 World Championships in Costa Rica.
University of Minnesota athletics
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 10:12 PM

EUGENE, Ore. — Grand Forks native Shelby Frank finished fifth in the discus at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Sunday night.

With the fifth-place finish, Frank made the USA Track and Field Under-23 team, which will compete at the U23 World Championships in Costa Rica later this month.

The U23 Worlds will run July 21-23 in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Frank threw 185 feet, 7 inches on her first attempt of the national championships in Eugene.

Frank, a Grand Forks Red River graduate who now competes at the University of Minnesota, was the second-highest collegiate finisher in the discus behind the fourth-place finish of Vanderbilt's Veronica Fraley (189-11).

ADVERTISEMENT

Valarie Allman won the event with a throw of 222 feet. Allman, a Stanford graduate, won a gold medal in the discus at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Frank was named an academic All-American this year for the first time in her college career.

Frank won her first career Big Ten Championship in the weight throw this season with a throw of 24.14 meters, making her one of nine collegiate athletes to ever reach that mark.

Frank's mark was the No. 2 mark in the NCAA during the indoor season. She finished second at the NCAA Indoor Championships with a mark of 23.42 meters, earning her first indoor First Team All-America honor and second overall in her career (outdoors, discus).

Frank was also named the Big Ten's Field Athlete of the Indoor Championships and was named the USTFCCCA Midwest Region Field Athlete of the Year.

Frank improved her weight throw lifetime best from 21.3 meters to 24.14 meters from the 2022 season to the 2023 season.

In high school, Frank won four consecutive North Dakota state discus titles as an eighth-grader, freshman, sophomore and junior. The state meet was wiped out her senior year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She also won back-to-back shot put titles as a sophomore and junior.

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
What To Read Next
Former NDSU Bison and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick
Men's Sports
Thanks to his LPGA girlfriend, former Bison QB Easton Stick even more impressed with Amy Olson's career
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack
010823 S GFH UNDMBB0225.jpg
College
UND promotes Estevan Sandoval to men's basketball assistant coach
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
021222_RTrubia (17).jpg
UND Hockey
Former UND defenseman Aaron Schneekloth named head coach of AHL's Colorado Eagles
2d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062123 UNDairRace2.jpg
Members Only
College
UND's Frozen Force move forward after 'life-changing' experience of national race
2d ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
VO.Still002.jpg
Minnesota
THC and CBD business owner reacts to East Grand Forks' cannabis moratorium
2d ago
 · 
By  Jay Dahl
east grand forks.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks City Council temporarily prohibits sale of cannabis
4d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Shirley
Crash.png
North Dakota
Crash in Rolette County, North Dakota, results in multiple injuries
4h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports