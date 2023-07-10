Grand Forks' Shelby Frank takes fifth in discus at USA nationals

EUGENE, Ore. — Grand Forks native Shelby Frank finished fifth in the discus at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Sunday night.

With the fifth-place finish, Frank made the USA Track and Field Under-23 team, which will compete at the U23 World Championships in Costa Rica later this month.

The U23 Worlds will run July 21-23 in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Frank threw 185 feet, 7 inches on her first attempt of the national championships in Eugene.

Frank, a Grand Forks Red River graduate who now competes at the University of Minnesota, was the second-highest collegiate finisher in the discus behind the fourth-place finish of Vanderbilt's Veronica Fraley (189-11).

Valarie Allman won the event with a throw of 222 feet. Allman, a Stanford graduate, won a gold medal in the discus at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Frank was named an academic All-American this year for the first time in her college career.

Frank won her first career Big Ten Championship in the weight throw this season with a throw of 24.14 meters, making her one of nine collegiate athletes to ever reach that mark.

Frank's mark was the No. 2 mark in the NCAA during the indoor season. She finished second at the NCAA Indoor Championships with a mark of 23.42 meters, earning her first indoor First Team All-America honor and second overall in her career (outdoors, discus).

Frank was also named the Big Ten's Field Athlete of the Indoor Championships and was named the USTFCCCA Midwest Region Field Athlete of the Year.

Frank improved her weight throw lifetime best from 21.3 meters to 24.14 meters from the 2022 season to the 2023 season.

In high school, Frank won four consecutive North Dakota state discus titles as an eighth-grader, freshman, sophomore and junior. The state meet was wiped out her senior year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She also won back-to-back shot put titles as a sophomore and junior.