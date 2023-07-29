Grand Forks’ Shelby Frank ready to continue domination at Minnesota after Team USA experience

GRAND FORKS — Shelby Frank wasn’t thrilled to redshirt her junior outdoor track and field season at the University of Minnesota, especially after a dominant indoor season, where she won her first Big Ten Championship in the weight throw and was named the Big Ten’s Field Athlete of the Indoor Championships.

“She hated it,” said Minnesota throws coach Peter Miller.

But, after reflecting on it, Frank realizes that redshirting was the best thing for her, and the team long term.

There were downsides to competing unattached. Frank had to find her own open meets to throw at. She didn’t have her coach to lean on, and she didn’t have a slate of big meets to compete at.

“It was very mentally challenging not to have all the big meets and not have super great marks going into it,” Frank said. “The confidence level was not as strong as it was last year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The lack of big meets was also an upside to redshirting. Frank was working toward a solid performance at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, and she didn’t have the stress and pressure of competing at Big Ten conference meets and championships before the national championships.

The freedom of creating her own schedule allowed Frank to throw at the Iron Wood Throws Classic in Idaho in June. She had a career-best day there, hitting 59.07 meters, or 193 feet, 9 inches, in discus, which put her in a good spot heading to the national championships in Eugene, Oregon.

“I felt really good that week,” Frank said.

Frank finished fifth at the outdoor championships at the beginning of July. That earned her a spot on Team USA’s U23 team and a chance to throw at the 2023 NACAC Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The chance to represent Team USA is something Frank dreamed of since the moment she started throwing. And, on July 21, Frank fulfilled that dream with a 56.96 meter, or 186 feet, 10 and a half inch, throw at the NACAC Championships.

“I didn’t really put any pressure on myself,” she said. “Whatever happened, happened. I already had a pretty good year, and I was happy with where I was.”

Why redshirt now?

The talks around Frank redshirting the outdoor season started in the fall. The NCAA said seasons affected by the pandemic won’t count toward athlete eligibility, and that includes the 2021 indoor season. Frank competed that season, so that created an imbalance of eligibility.

Minnesota coaches had another motivation, too: They’d like to be as competitive as possible when UCLA and USC join the Big Ten in 2024-25, so redshirting top performers now – and having Frank for two more full seasons – made sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s difficult to ask someone with two years of success in the Big Ten to continue to compete at a high level without the help of coaches.

“To have all that come to a halt and not be able to do outdoor Big Tens or anything like that this year was mentally challenging,” Frank said. “But, at the end of the day, it was important for the long run.”

Redshirting allowed Frank to learn to trust herself. Without a coach around to talk approach or technique, Frank was forced to focus herself and handle her own emotions.

She’ll take those tools and her ability to self-motivate into next season. She hasn’t thought much about what next season will look like, but she already has an itch to get back to throwing and competing.

Despite throwing new personal-best and having international success, Miller said this season wasn’t Frank’s best.

“What she did this year is not indicative, I think, of what she's capable of doing,” he said. “I do think she has all the traits and tools to be the best that's ever done it in Minnesota, and one of the best in the world.”