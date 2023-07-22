Grand Forks' Shelby Frank finishes second at World Championships

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Grand Forks native Shelby Frank earned a medal in her first appearance with Team USA at the U23 NACAC Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Frank's best throw came in her sixth and final attempt: 56.96 meters, or 186 feet, 10 and a half inches. A reported throw of 59.07 meters, or 193 feet, 9 inches, was later marked as a scratch.

The final throw still appears to put Frank, a junior thrower at the University of Minnesota, in line for a silver medal. Cuba's Melany del Pilar Matheus Morejon bested Frank with a throw of 59.6 meters, or 195 feet, 6 inches.

The World Championship wasn't without some drama: the University of Minnesota tweeted that there was "a protest underway to determine the final results" following the discus event.

Frank was the youngest athlete to make the women’s discus final at the USATF Outdoor Championships earlier this month. Her lifetime best mark made her the top representative for the U.S. at the World Championships.

Her fifth-place finish at the Outdoor Championships earned Frank, who redshirted the 2023 outdoor season, a spot on the U23 team. She threw 185 feet, 7 inches at the championships in Eugene, Ore., July 9.

The Grand Forks Red River graduate won her first career Big Ten Championship in the weight throw this season with a mark of 24.14 meters, or 79 feet, 2 inches. The mark was the second best in the NCAA during the indoor season. She finished second at the NCAA Indoor Championships with a mark of 23.42 meters, or 76 feet, 9 inches.

Frank was named the Big Ten’s Field Athlete of the Indoor Championships and the USTFCCCA Midwest Region Field Athlete of the Year.

In high school, Frank won four consecutive North Dakota state discus titles as an eighth grader, freshman, sophomore and junior. The coronavirus pandemic canceled the state meet her senior year.