Grand Forks' Kris Kroetsch scratching competitive itch by returning to UND

GRAND FORKS — While playing golf at UND, Kris Kroetsch knew he always had a passion for teaching. He majored in education with an interest in becoming a middle school or high school history teacher. Now teaching his other passion in golf, Kroestsch was hired in July as head coach for UND women’s golf.

Kroetsch has already been involved in the transition from player to coach as a club professional in Fargo and Moorhead, but now he'll be going back to the competitive stage.

“It’s an interesting evolution from the player’s background to becoming a teacher,” Kroetsch said. “When you first start teaching you really kind of teach what you do and what you know.”

What Kroetsch knew as a player and what followed him from UND to the professional ranks was winning. He started with two conference championships at UND and then won over 30 events between North Dakota and Minnesota PGA chapters.

Now in a transition to college coach, he is taking advice he has received as a student of the teaching game into the competitive collegiate level.

“Over the last 10 to 12 years I have sought out coaches who teach players at very high levels. The first high-level coach I got to spend some time with was James Sieckmann, 2018 PGA National Coach of the Year. And it was such an eye-opening experience on what coaching is at a high level,” Kroestch said. “There is technique involved, but a lot really has to do with discipline. Creating a plan and sticking to it.”

Like Sieckmann, Kroestch is looking to be a mentor. Specifically, to a group of golfers that is on the rise. According to the National Golf Foundation , female golfers under 18 have increased their share of the total golf market from 14% to 38% of all golfers since 1986. Post-pandemic, the number of women playing has increased by 15%.

So for Kroetsch, the jump from club pro to collegiate head coach is timely. Not only for the game itself but it is one he is willing and ready for.

“It’s amazing how it’s growing, and still continuing to grow. The Minnesota Junior PGA is having trouble getting enough host golf courses to be able to host all the players they have," Kroetsch said. "With the teaching and coaching background that I have, it really felt like the person that I should be teaching and coaching is that person that wants to play at a higher level. And on top of that, I still have a passion to compete."

That passion to compete comes with a reignited drive for team golf. While in Fargo, Kroetsch spent time as a volunteer assistant with the NDSU women’s team, but now he has the task of instructing individuals while leading them toward a common team goal.

“It’s going to be different, but it’s also going to be a fun challenge. I have 10 players and everyone has different personalities, needs, wants. That is my challenge and I really look forward to it. It is going to take a couple of years to find the right chemistry and formula,” said Kroetsch.

Despite differentiating traits, all 10 golfers are going to have the same ultimate goal, just with a different method of getting there. In any sort of golf, length and distance will always be attributes that help a golfer stand out.

Kroetsch is looking forward to tackling the challenge of getting that out of individuals or finding a way around it.

“I think the big advantage that we have here is we play in a lot of wind. In order to play well in the wind, you have to be a good ball striker. That's going to be an aspect I think I'm going to really be able to help the girls with,” he said.

Kroetsch will be bringing in what he calls “playing the real game of golf.” Playing a variety of shots in many different situations, like getting a low trajectory to combat high headwinds.

Planning out the developmental process is something he is looking forward to implementing immediately. The more detailed and disciplined the group is, the better off they will be in their pursuit of reaching the status of a program like Denver, winners of four consecutive Summit League titles.

“It's really easy in this game to just go to the range and hit balls,” Kroetsch said. “What I want to do is add more structure to what we do and how we do it.”