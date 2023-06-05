Grand Forks' Conner Richardson signs a deal with Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks

CROOKSTON, Minn. — Grand Forks native and former Minnesota Crookston pitcher Conner Richardson has signed a deal to play professional baseball with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

Richardson , who played at Grand Forks Red River, joins his former UMC teammate Jake Dykhoff with the Redhawks.

Will Zimmerman, of Park River, N.D., is the only other former UMC player currently playing professionally. Zimmerman plays for the Sussex County Miners of the Frontier League.

Richardson played five years at UMC, piling up 192.2 innings — the second-most in school history. He struck out 132 batters and walked 66 in his career.

Richardson was a starter in his first four seasons with the Golden Eagles before converting to closer for the 2023 season. He led UMC with three saves and went 4-3 in 18 appearances.