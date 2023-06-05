99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks' Conner Richardson signs a deal with Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks

The Grand Forks Red River product is second all-time in Minnesota-Crookston history in innings pitched.

Richardson.jpeg
Minnesota-Crookston pitcher Conner Richardson, a former Grand Forks Red River standout, delivers to the plate earlier this season. Photo by Minnesota-Crookston Athletics.
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 3:17 PM

CROOKSTON, Minn. — Grand Forks native and former Minnesota Crookston pitcher Conner Richardson has signed a deal to play professional baseball with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

Richardson , who played at Grand Forks Red River, joins his former UMC teammate Jake Dykhoff with the Redhawks.

Will Zimmerman, of Park River, N.D., is the only other former UMC player currently playing professionally. Zimmerman plays for the Sussex County Miners of the Frontier League.

Richardson played five years at UMC, piling up 192.2 innings — the second-most in school history. He struck out 132 batters and walked 66 in his career.

Richardson was a starter in his first four seasons with the Golden Eagles before converting to closer for the 2023 season. He led UMC with three saves and went 4-3 in 18 appearances.

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
