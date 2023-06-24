Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks Central's Erick Paye commits to UND football after playing the sport for one year

Paye is expected to play defensive end or outside linebacker for the Fighting Hawks.

erickpaye.jpeg
Grand Forks Central's Erick Paye, a UND football commit, holds a football with his sister, Jerrylin, during his unofficial visit.
Submitted photo
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 7:30 PM

GRAND FORKS — Jake Schauer was working out at Choice Health and Fitness last summer, just after landing the head football coaching job at Grand Forks Central.

Schuaer spotted Central's Erick Paye playing basketball.

So, he introduced himself, had a conversation and planted an idea: Schauer wanted Paye to try playing football.

At first, Paye was hesitant. But a group of friends — Jack Simmers, Tray Kuntz, Leo Strandall and Ross Wilber — helped get Paye on the football field.

"Those guys helped me get to the place where I am now," Paye said.

Less than a year into playing football, Paye has a Division-I commitment.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end/outside linebacker gave a verbal commitment to UND on Friday — three days after receiving a scholarship offer from the team.

"I couldn't believe it to be honest," Paye said. "It's only my first year of playing football. I was surprised they took a chance on me, but I'm grateful for it.

"I feel really good. It's a dream come true. I get to stay in town and be close to family."

Paye also had an offer from Minnesota State-Moorhead. North Dakota State wanted Paye to come to camp Saturday.

"There's no point in going, because I'm committed," Paye said.

Paye was first a basketball standout.

Last season, he was a unanimous all-Eastern Dakota Conference hoops pick, scoring 18.8 points per game and setting a school record by grabbing 10.6 rebounds per game.

The athleticism translated to the football field, where he was primarily used on the defensive side of the ball.

"If you know Erick, you love Erick," Schauer said. "He's a great person, a great athlete. UND is getting a really good one. He's one of the top athletes in the state. There's no way around that. He's 6-foot-4, 220 pounds. He runs a 4.7 40 (yard dash). He broad jumps from Grand Forks to Fargo. And all of those numbers are after only a year. He's still very raw as far as his 40-yard dash."

012822-s-gfh-ggfbbb-erickpaye01.jpg
Grand Forks Central's Erick Paye lines up his free throw shot during a home boys basketball game against crosstown rival Red River at Grand Forks Central High School on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Schauer said he anticipates using Paye more on the offensive side of the ball this fall. He'll likely line up as a tight end.

But defensive end is where he'll make his mark.

"At team camp last week, it was very evident nobody was going to stop him from getting to the quarterback," Schauer said. "He has a natural ability to run down the ball. He's got good hands, good feet, speed. He's 6-4 and I would guess he has a wing span of 6-6 or 6-7. He's going to give (UND defensive line coach Austin) Flyger a lot to work with on that defensive line."

UND currently has four Grand Forks players on its roster — linebacker Paine Parks, running back Garrett Sattler, offensive lineman Peyton Lotysz and wide receiver Sam Strandell.

Paye is the second commitment of UND's 2024 recruiting class.

On Monday, the Fighting Hawks received a verbal commitment from Gunnar Lym, a safety from Bennington, Neb.

UND has started its summer prospect camps, where scholarship offers usually begin to take place.

UND 2024 recruiting class

  • Gunnar Lym, S, Bennington, Neb.
  • Erick Paye, DE/OLB, Grand Forks
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
