From Coach Prime to Coach Bubba, UND football lands transfer running back from Jackson State

GRAND FORKS — The UND football team's latest transfer commitment will go from being coached by Deion Sanders to Bubba Schweigert.

And although Jackson State transfer running back Donavan Hunt, who has committed to the Fighting Hawks, understands how some might see a world of difference between his 2022 and 2023 coaches, Hunt can see some commonalities.

"The premise is still the same," Hunt said. "Coach Prime is big on winning and competing and demanding respect. He's about doing the same things to achieve goals and build that culture. After speaking with (Schweigert), he said similar things. He's preaching going to the classroom and getting that degree. The main thing for him is that degree and everything on the field will handle itself. You just have to earn your stripes there. (Sanders and Schweigert) might do it a little different with the antics, but I don't see it that way. Everyone is going to have a different personality."

Hunt, originally from Milwaukee, is 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds and spent the past two seasons (one redshirt) at Jackson State.

A year ago, Hunt had four carries for 17 yards in three games.

One of Hunt's connections to UND was from the offensive coordinator at his high school, Brookfield East. Jake Hoerchner was a UND offensive lineman from 2009-13.

UND's place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference — and the 2022 FCS playoff field — were draws to Hunt.

"I want to win a ring," Hunt said. "I had some other FCS offers and a few (walk-on) offers from the Group of 5. I felt like I had the best opportunity to do everything I want to do, which is win and be part of a program that can help me get to the next level.

Hunt said he's already watched UND's regular-season loss to South Dakota State at the Alerus Center in which an early lead quickly disappeared in the second half, as well as the first-round playoff exit at Weber State.

"It looks like they're a few playmakers away from winning those games," Hunt said. "I see myself as a playmaker, so I can add that element of an explosive runner or as a pass-catcher or deep threat."

Hunt is currently in New York for an internship. He plans to come to Grand Forks in mid-July.

Hunt also owns a non-profit organization called Bronzeville Foundation, which helps connect restaurant waste to the homeless in areas such as Milwaukee, Tuscaloosa and Minneapolis.

UND was in the market this offseason for a transfer running back to replace Tyler Hoosman, who has signed a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers .

UND will have plenty of options returning in the backfield with Luke Skokna, Isaiah Smith, Gaven Ziebarth and versatile athlete Red Wilson also taking an occasional handoff.