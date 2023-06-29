Four Winds' Deng Deng, one of the state's best in basketball, verbals to UND football

GRAND FORKS — Four Winds' Deng Deng is known throughout North Dakota as one of the best basketball players in the state and certainly one of the most electric dunkers.

It's those athletic attributes that sold the UND football program on Deng's potential in football.

Deng, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver, committed to the UND football program this week.

"I thought I would get a lot (of recruitment) from basketball coaches, but no one came at me with much love like UND did the last couple of months," Deng said. "It felt like a great opportunity. I just felt like I made the right decision."

Deng caught 32 passes for 666 yards and eight touchdowns last season for Four Winds. He also had three interceptions at safety, helping Four Winds to a 5-3 record, matching the program's most wins in a season in program history.

"He's a playmaker," said Four Winds football coach Travis Mertens, who played basketball at UND after starring at Devils Lake High School. "You get him the ball in his hands and he can take it 80 yards, or you can get in the red zone and get him a jump ball. He's such a willing blocker, too. He's a long, strong kid. When he wants to drive someone or wants a defensive back to go a certain way, they usually don't make a tackle."

Deng, who lives about 12 miles from the Four Winds High School (based in Fort Totten) in Tokyo, N.D., was impressed when UND head coach Bubba Schweigert made the trip to Four Winds for a basketball game.

"That meant a lot to come all the way to Four Winds for a game," Deng said.

Deng then sat down with Schweigert this summer.

"Bubba and I sat down and had a great conversation about what UND is really about and what I could do there," Deng said. "He explained my full potential."

Deng has often been known more for his basketball prowess. As a junior, he was an all-state selection after averaging 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game. The Indians were ranked No. 1 most of the season before injuries impacted the team's run at the Region 4 tournament.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan's Deng Deng steals the ball from LaMoure-Litchville-Marion's Corban Potts during their North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Tournament semifinal game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Minot. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Deng plays AAU basketball in the summer with another UND football commitment in the 2024 recruiting class in Grand Forks Central's Erick Paye.

"It's nice to take the next level with a friend," Deng said. "I'm just very hyped. I'm kind of relieved to have the next step in my life figured out. I'm hyped to get to campus and get to work and give them my all."