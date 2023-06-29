Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Four Winds' Deng Deng, one of the state's best in basketball, verbals to UND football

Deng had 32 catches for 666 yards and eight touchdowns for Four Winds last season.

DSC09599.jpg
Deng Deng of Four Winds has verbally committed to the UND football program.
Submitted photo
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 7:31 AM

GRAND FORKS — Four Winds' Deng Deng is known throughout North Dakota as one of the best basketball players in the state and certainly one of the most electric dunkers.

It's those athletic attributes that sold the UND football program on Deng's potential in football.

Deng, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver, committed to the UND football program this week.

"I thought I would get a lot (of recruitment) from basketball coaches, but no one came at me with much love like UND did the last couple of months," Deng said. "It felt like a great opportunity. I just felt like I made the right decision."

Deng caught 32 passes for 666 yards and eight touchdowns last season for Four Winds. He also had three interceptions at safety, helping Four Winds to a 5-3 record, matching the program's most wins in a season in program history.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He's a playmaker," said Four Winds football coach Travis Mertens, who played basketball at UND after starring at Devils Lake High School. "You get him the ball in his hands and he can take it 80 yards, or you can get in the red zone and get him a jump ball. He's such a willing blocker, too. He's a long, strong kid. When he wants to drive someone or wants a defensive back to go a certain way, they usually don't make a tackle."

Deng, who lives about 12 miles from the Four Winds High School (based in Fort Totten) in Tokyo, N.D., was impressed when UND head coach Bubba Schweigert made the trip to Four Winds for a basketball game.

"That meant a lot to come all the way to Four Winds for a game," Deng said.

Deng then sat down with Schweigert this summer.

"Bubba and I sat down and had a great conversation about what UND is really about and what I could do there," Deng said. "He explained my full potential."

Deng has often been known more for his basketball prowess. As a junior, he was an all-state selection after averaging 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game. The Indians were ranked No. 1 most of the season before injuries impacted the team's run at the Region 4 tournament.

031922.S.FF.FourWinds.Deng
Four Winds-Minnewaukan's Deng Deng steals the ball from LaMoure-Litchville-Marion's Corban Potts during their North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Tournament semifinal game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Minot.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Deng plays AAU basketball in the summer with another UND football commitment in the 2024 recruiting class in Grand Forks Central's Erick Paye.

"It's nice to take the next level with a friend," Deng said. "I'm just very hyped. I'm kind of relieved to have the next step in my life figured out. I'm hyped to get to campus and get to work and give them my all."

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
What To Read Next
NHL: NHL Draft
UND Hockey
Nine college hockey players go in first round of NHL Draft
June 28, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
0408collegefootball4.JPG
College
NCAA Council votes against seeding 16 FCS playoff teams for 2023 season
June 28, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack
08262022_GFCvFN_00324.jpg
College
Central's Tray Kuntz, son of former UND all-conference linebacker, commits to Fighting Hawks
June 28, 2023 01:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
North Dakota University System
North Dakota
State Board of Higher Education extends chancellor’s contract
June 28, 2023 11:08 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
4033159+Police-Lights.jpg
Minnesota
Police investigate death of Iron Range man found in freezer
June 28, 2023 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hippie Gone Hot DO
Business
Hot dog! Food trucks across northeast North Dakota hit road, serving up BBQ, comfort food and other staples
June 28, 2023 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
031023.S.FF.ClassA.BBB.Q2
Prep
Fastbreak Club announces Greater Grand Forks all-city basketball teams
June 28, 2023 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller