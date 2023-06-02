Former UND wide receiver Garett Maag signs with Minnesota Vikings

GRAND FORKS — Former UND wide receiver Garett Maag has signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Maag, who spent five seasons with the Fighting Hawks, caught 41 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.

For his career, the 6-foot-4 Maag caught 162 passes for 2,152 yards and 18 touchdowns across 39 starts. He was a team captain for three consecutive seasons.

Maag, an Inver Grove Heights, Minn., native, attended high school at St. Croix Lutheran Academy in St. Paul.

By joining the Vikings, the Fighting Hawks now have three former players with NFL deals. Running back Tyler Hoosman is with the Los Angeles Chargers and offensive lineman Matt Waletzko is with the Dallas Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maag's deal with the Vikings was made possible when roster space opened when tight end Ben Ellefson, a North Dakota State product, announced his retirement.