99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Former UND wide receiver Garett Maag signs with Minnesota Vikings

Maag is the third Fighting Hawk involved in an NFL deal, joining running back Tyler Hoosman and offensive lineman Matt Waletzko.

112419.s.gfh.UNDfb6.jpg
UND's Garett Maag runs past Southern Utah defenders Roderick Ward and Alex Sims in the first half of a Nov., 24, 2019 game at the Alerus Center.
Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 12:22 PM

GRAND FORKS — Former UND wide receiver Garett Maag has signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Maag, who spent five seasons with the Fighting Hawks, caught 41 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.

For his career, the 6-foot-4 Maag caught 162 passes for 2,152 yards and 18 touchdowns across 39 starts. He was a team captain for three consecutive seasons.

Maag, an Inver Grove Heights, Minn., native, attended high school at St. Croix Lutheran Academy in St. Paul.

By joining the Vikings, the Fighting Hawks now have three former players with NFL deals. Running back Tyler Hoosman is with the Los Angeles Chargers and offensive lineman Matt Waletzko is with the Dallas Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maag's deal with the Vikings was made possible when roster space opened when tight end Ben Ellefson, a North Dakota State product, announced his retirement.

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-GOPHERS-FOOTBALL-ADDS-FAST-SOUTH-1-SP.jpg
College
Inexperienced Gophers football team faces daunting schedule, lower expectations
June 02, 2023 12:14 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Regular Season Week 18
College
Former NDSU tight end Ben Ellefson announces NFL retirement
June 01, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Eric Peterson
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Semi Final - United States v Germany
UND Hockey
Rocco Grimaldi finishes as leading scorer of IIHF Men's World Championship
May 29, 2023 03:16 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4G1A0885copy.jpg
North Dakota
Debt ceiling deal 'far from perfect,' but it does have benefits for North Dakota, Rep. Kelly Armstrong says
May 31, 2023 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Justice legal law_stock photo
Minnesota
Carjacking, deepfake porn, no-knock warrants: What criminal laws changed in Minnesota
June 02, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Daniel_Hittle.jpg
The Vault
This Minnesota man killed his parents. After being released from prison, he went on to kill 5 more in Texas
June 02, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas
University of Minnesota Golden Gophers logo.jpg
Minnesota
U of M students to get bigger refunds from pandemic semester as class-action lawsuit settles
June 02, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Josh Verges / St. Paul Pioneer Press