Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Former UND pitcher Zach Muckenhirn makes his MLB debut with the Mets

Former UND hurler relieves Max Scherzer and throws 1.2 innings of relief against Detroit

MLB: Game Two-New York Mets at Detroit Tigers
New York Mets relief pitcher Zach Muckenhirn (71) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning at Comerica Park. Muckenhirn, a former UND standout, made his MLB debut. He becomes the first UND player to reach leagues. Lon Horwedel / USA TODAY Sports
Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
Wayne Nelson
By Wayne Nelson
Today at 8:32 PM

DETROIT - Former UND pitcher Zach Muckenhirn made his Major League debut with the New York Mets on Wednesday, becoming the first player in UND history to reach the big leagues.

And his debut comes seven years after UND cut the baseball program.

Muckenhirn came out of the bullpen to relieve starter Max Scherzer in the fourth inning of the Mets’ game at Detroit. He allowed only one hit in his 1.2 innings of work.

Muckenhirn’s debut also served as a milestone for UND athletics.

UND now can claim its athletic program has had at least one athlete reach the four core major leagues – MLB, NHL, NBA and NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mets called up Muckenhirn from Triple AAA Syracuse on Monday.

Muckenhirn, a 28-year-old from Delano, Minn.,played his final college season for UND as a junior in 2015-16. UND announced it was cutting the baseball program during the middle of that season.

After visiting with numerous Power 5 programs to possibly play his final college year elsewhere, Muckenhirn elected to turn pro.

"I feel comfortable knowing that a North Dakota uniform is the last college uniform that I'll put on," Muckenhirn told the Herald in 2016.

At AAA Syracuse, Muckenhirn has pitched in six games this season. In 11.2 innings, he has four strikeouts and holds a 0.77 earned-run average

Muckenhirn was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 11th round in 2016, marking a distinction as the highest draft pick in UND baseball history and breaking a mark that stood since 1968 when Alex Cooley was taken in the 17th round by the Oakland A's.

It has been a long road from the draft to the big leagues.

In his last year with the Orioles organization in 2019, Muckenhirn showed success in AA with a 3.21 ERA across 37 games and later was briefly promoted to AAA that season.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Muckenhirn played in the Puerto Rico Winter League. Over 11 outings in 2020, he had a 0.73 ERA.

That showing led Muckenhirn to the Chicago White Sox in 2021 where he generated a 1.77 ERA over about 40 innings at AA. Muckenhirn played 2022 with the White Sox organization again, producing a 3.11 ERA over 47 games at AAA.

Muckenhirn signed with the Mets after the 2022 season.

His coach at UND, Jeff Dodson, was on hand to watch his former player make his debut at Comerica Park.

Wayne Nelson
By Wayne Nelson
Wayne Nelson is the sports editor at the Herald.


He has been with the Grand Forks Herald since 1995, serving as the UND football and basketball beat writer as well as serving as the sports editor.



He is a UND graduate and has been writing sports since the late 1970s.



Follow him on Twitter @waynenelsongf. You can reach him at (701) 780-1268 or wnelson@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
demersoliver.jpg
UND Hockey
Roseau's Nick Oliver and Grafton's Chad Demers are guiding the Fargo Force to their best season
May 03, 2023 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
EliKing.jpg
College
Why UND transfer Eli King was ready to commit on his Grand Forks visit
May 03, 2023 08:47 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
2528893+051516.s.gfh_.undbaseball2.jpg
College
Seven years after cutting baseball, UND has its first Major League player in Muckenhirn
May 01, 2023 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A camper with an awning extended sits among dense foliage with sun trickling through.
Minnesota
Camper stolen from Park Rapids storage facility, ruining summer plans for Fargo couple
May 03, 2023 07:03 PM
 · 
By  Nick Broadway
Ione Volunteer of the Year 2023.jpg
Community
Global Friends Coalition honors ELL teacher as Volunteer of the Year
May 03, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
IMG_4819.JPG
Business
Without eminent domain, Summit pipeline route in Minnesota looks different
May 03, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Armacost.jpg
Local
Armacost says combatting misinformation about new laws is key after legislative session
May 03, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish