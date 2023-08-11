Former UND All-American Greg Lotysz remembered for his giant stature and giant heart

GRAND FORKS — Roger Thomas and Bubba Schweigert saw Greg Lotysz's intensity on a recruiting trip to Thunder Bay, Ontario, in the mid-1990s.

A UND hockey graduate assistant coach had known the Lotysz family and the connection led Thomas and Schweigert to a high school basketball game in Canada. Thomas was UND's head football coach at the time, while Schweigert, now UND's head coach, was a position coach under Thomas.

"We got word of this big, huge high school football player in Thunder Bay," Thomas said. "Bubba and I decided, because film of his games there it was really tough to see a lineman in the mix of all that, we thought we should be fair and take a look and go meet him. He was just so much bigger than the kids in the game, but he was getting up and down well and that impressed us. Then, he got a couple of fouls and was eventually thrown out of the game. It was an unusual recruiting trip."

"We had to have a family visit with him right after that and his dad wasn't too pleased with him," Schweigert said.

Aside from that intensity, former UND teammates and coaches remember Lotysz for his big frame and a big heart. The former UND All-American offensive lineman, who had an NFL career with the New York Jets cut short by an injury, died Friday morning in Grand Forks. He was 49.

"He was a giant physically and a giant in his heart," former UND All-American running back Phillip Moore said. "I've never met anyone so strong and so direct, yet so loving and so caring. Whenever we got together, whether it was all of us or just me and him, he'd always make sure you were okay. He'd say, 'You need something to eat?' ... and you didn't argue with him."

Mike Mannausau, former UND captain and standout linebacker, said Lotysz was the kind of guy you wanted to be with on Saturdays on gameday.

"He was a teddy bear at times and a grizzly bear at times," Mannausau said. "He was larger than life physically, but his personality was larger than life, too. You always knew when Greg was in the locker room. He had a booming voice, but he also had a tender side. He was a great teammate and always looked out for everybody. He was respectful. You see that in the job he's done raising the family he has."

Lotysz played at UND from 1995-98, earning All-America honors in 1998. He was selected third overall in the Canadian Football League Draft but opted to sign as a free agent with the New York Jets.

He made the Jets' practice squad as a rookie. In his second season, he suffered a major injury to his left knee in a preseason practice. Complications from knee surgery resulted in two postsurgical infections, ending his football career.

According to a recent Caring Bridge website for Lotysz, he went to the emergency room on July 29 and the next day was in the intensive care unit. According to the post, Lotysz discovered he had pneumonia, a urinary tract infection, a blood clot in his leg and "his kidneys and liver are not working" and "his heart and lungs are weak."

Moore came to Grand Forks to visit Lotysz while he was in the hospital.

"He never complained," Moore said. "You never knew when anything was wrong with him. That's a testament to the character he embodied ... that's something we should all look to be as we continue on in our life."

Moore was often the beneficiary of Lotysz's blocking. UND was a run-heavy team in the late 1990's, anchored by Lotysz and tight end Jim Kleinsasser.

"He just played for us," Moore said. "He'd do anything for his brothers. He's always been, for me, that little angel guiding me when I needed it.

"I remember long touchdown runs, he'd be the big guy still trying to get there to celebrate with the small guys in the end zone. I like to think we had a special bond. Before games, right before the anthem, we would kneel down and pray together."

Schweigert said Lotysz became an NFL talent because of his drive.

"His intensity was something else," Schweigert said. "He worked so hard. It's sad that an injury ended his NFL career because who knows what would've been."

Former UND offensive lineman Chris Kuper, who played in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and now coaches the offensive line for the Minnesota Vikings, flew to Grand Forks earlier this month to see Lotysz. Despite playing at UND after Lotysz's era, Kuper credited Lotysz for his development.

When the Broncos drafted Kuper in 2006, he was at Lotysz's house in Grand Forks.

"(Kuper) gave (Lotysz) a lot of credit for teaching him what it takes to be a really good offensive lineman," Schweigert said. "There was a special relationship there."

In his time with the program, Lotysz's play at left tackle helped the Fighting Sioux compile a record of 32-10 and a 28-8 mark in North Central Conference play. He was also a member of the 1995 NCC title team as a freshman and guided UND to a pair of postseason appearances.

In 1998, Lotysz had a breakout senior year on the offensive line and was recognized as a Second Team All-American by Don Hansen's Football Gazette. He was also a First Team All-North Central offensive lineman in 1998 after helping the Sioux to an 8-3 record and 7-2 standing in conference play.

Lotysz also coached at UND as a graduate assistant on the 2001 NCAA Division II national championship team, then again in 2002. He coached for a number of years after that in a volunteer role on Chris Mussman's teams in the mid-to-late 2000s.

Greg is survived by his wife Heather and three kids — Lawson, Peyton and Olivia.

Peyton played the last three seasons with the UND football program and was the team's starting left guard when the Fighting Hawks played at the University of Nebraska to open the 2022 season. Peyton retired from football due to injury this fall and is currently the team's student video assistant.