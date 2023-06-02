Former NDSU tight end Ben Ellefson announces NFL retirement

FARGO — Former North Dakota State tight end Ben Ellefson is done with professional football.

Ellefson announced his retirement from the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, June 1, via his Instagram account.

"Everybody's story is different and I'm proud to say I've given the game of football everything I have," wrote Ellefson, who is from Hawley, Minn.

The 26-year-old Ellefson played three seasons in the NFL, including two with the Vikings. He played in 16 career games and had four catches for 36 yards.

"Injuries are part of the game and although they are a big reason for me moving on, I am fortunate to be in a spot where I can still walk away from the game as a player, ready to tackle whatever is next in my life," Ellefson wrote.

NDSU offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl — who was Ellefson's position coach in college — said Ellefson showed he was a rare talent early in his Bison career.

“You knew you had a special kid early with just his work ethic, low ego, mindset mentally to do whatever it was to help the team win," Roehl said.

Roehl added that Ellefson's journey should serve as an inspiration for area high school football players.

“Being a role model to show kids from around Fargo-Moorhead, in the state of North Dakota, close proximity to NDSU that anything you want to do is possible," Roehl said. "He rolled up his sleeves, came to NDSU and got to work. Had dreams of playing in the NFL and was able to achieve them.”

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Ellefson played for NDSU from 2016-2019 and had 35 receptions for 463 yards and 16 touchdowns. He played in 59 games.

"Thank you football, for the people you've brought into my life and the opportunities you've given me to pursue my dreams to the fullest," Ellefson wrote.

"We wish Ben nothing but the best moving forward," the Minnesota Vikings wrote on their official Twitter account.

Ellefson started his pro career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, a year where there was no in-person NFL Scouting Combine or preseason NFL games. Ellefson made the Jacksonville roster as an undrafted free agent.

"It speaks volumes," Roehl said. "He made a roster when it was probably the hardest possible time to get into the NFL because of COVID. ... He achieved a lot in the game of football."

