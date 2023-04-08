Feeney, DeMontagnac make case for new roles in UND football's spring wrap-up

GRAND FORKS — The UND football team may be searching for a new No. 2 quarterback in 2023 as wildcat quarterback Quincy Vaughn has started to practice at tight end.

The Fighting Hawks will also be looking to fill a void for the No. 2 wide receiver behind Bo Belquist with the graduation of pro hopeful Garett Maag.

Two sophomores made strong cases to fill those spots Saturday morning during UND's spring ball wrap-up at the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center.

Trey Feeney, a Moorhead product and former Minnesota high school player of the year, put the finishing touches on his best stretch in Grand Forks with a number of on-target throws during the team portion of the spring wrap-up.

Nate DeMontagnac, a Canadian wide receiver with a promising skill set, was on the receiving end of a number of Feeney's best tosses.

UND didn't practice in a live setting during the wrap-up, which marked the end of spring ball.

"He's my roommate and in the offseason we try to get in here as much as we can," Feeney said. "He's caught a lot of my balls since we've been in Grand Forks. We have a good connection going right now."

The Hawk coaching staff has been impressed this spring with Feeney, who struggled with consistency at times a year ago.

"I'm really just trying to focus on myself," Feeney said. "I can't worry about what other guys are doing. I'm trying to showcase to these coaches what I can do."

With returning No. 1 quarterback Tommy Schuster's extensive game experience, the Hawks gave most of Saturday's quarterback snaps to Feeney, Langdon-Edmore-Munich product Simon Romfo and former Perham standout Colton Hackel.

"With losing Wednesday with that big snow storm, I wanted to use this opportunity to make as many plays as I can," Feeney said.

DeMontagnac said he realizes the opportunity ahead in 2023. UND loses Maag, while Marcus Preston, another wide receiver who saw a lot of snaps in 2022, entered the NCAA transfer portal in the offseason.

The Hawks are loaded with smaller wide receivers in Belquist, Red Wilson and South Dakota transfer Wesley Eliodor.

Belquist and Eliodor each made a number of plays during the spring wrap-up, while Wilson sat out with a minor injury suffered in a collision during Friday's drills.

With Belquist, Eliodor and Wilson all with a slighter build, UND will be in need of a bigger target after losing the 6-4 Maag and the 6-2 Preston.

At 6-2 and 190 pounds, DeMontagnac has the physical attributes UND may be looking for in 2023.

"I had a good day, and the offense all did well," DeMontagnac said. "It was fun. A lot of people in here gives some new energy in here.

"I'm really excited. Garett was a great leader and taught me a lot. Now that he's gone, someone has to step up. Someone has to replace that role because he was such a big part of our team. I'm looking forward to doing whatever I can for the team. If that's replacing his role, I'm fine with it."

Feeney and DeMontagnac both feel the offense is primed for a big 2023 season.

"Starting up front, we pretty much have the whole line back," Feeney said. "That's a big deal. We lost (Tyler) Hoosman and Garett but I think we have good younger guys coming up. We have guys who want a bigger role, and I think they can."