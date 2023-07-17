6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, July 17

Sports College

Fallen Fargo officer played Minn. high school football for team coached by former Bison

Former NDSU football player Jared Essler, the Knights head coach, said Jake Wallin loved being part of the program.

071623.N.FF.ShootingVictims
A video in honor of fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin is played during a press conference at Fargo City Hall on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
David Samson/The Forum
Jeff Kolpack
By Jeff Kolpack
Today at 6:20 PM

FARGO — St. Michael-Albertville High School plays football in Minnesota’s largest class, a top-notch program that routinely has a senior class approaching 40 players. In 2017, Jake Wallin was a senior who spent most of his season playing for the Knights junior varsity team.

And he enjoyed every minute of it, head coach Jared Essler said.

“He would show up with a smile on his face, just lovin’ it, and that’s the part that you remember,” said Essler, a former North Dakota State football player. “Not like any specific plays or moments, but he was somebody on the team others were drawn to. Just a happy-go-lucky guy. Yeah, sad.”

Sad for Essler after 23-year-old Wallin, a Fargo police officer, was killed in the line of duty last Friday in south Fargo in a shootout that injured two other officers and an innocent bystander and left the shooter dead.

It’s not often seniors stick around and play mostly JV ball. Wallin was a 5-foot-10, 165-pound linebacker, a position that routinely is part of the action on defense. Essler doesn’t cut players simply because of their talent level in football.

“Every year, we have guys who just love it, love being part of the team,” Essler said. “They stick it out even though they don’t play much. Usually, the character of those kids really shines through, and Jake was one of those.”

Essler has seen that same selfless attitude with his program over the years, saying he’s had a lot of players either go into the military or some line of service work, including becoming a police officer.

“It just seems like we had a lot of these guys whose calling in life is protection or maybe the leadership role of military or law enforcement,” he said. “The personality traits of people who are drawn to football and then the career choices that they make in the military or law enforcement, it just seems like we’ve had a lot of those kids.”

Just being part of the St. Michael-Albertville team was enough for Wallin, who Essler said never missed a practice. Not only that, the coaching staff was impressed with how Wallin paid attention to every detail and was mentally into the game on a daily basis.

“He was a fiery guy even if he necessarily wasn’t a starter,” Essler said. “Just a real, genuinely nice kid.”

A typical high school game weekend for Wallin involved occasionally playing on special teams for the Knights in varsity games on Friday nights, like a kickoff coverage team, and then he'd show up ready to play on Saturday mornings for the junior varsity team.

Essler said a typical cycle of players going through his program is to start with about 65-70 players as freshmen, which gets reduced for a variety of reasons over the ensuing four years. The 2017 Knights team was its first in Minnesota Class 6A and was led by star Mitchell Kartes, who played at NDSU before injuries sidelined his career.

The fact Wallin stuck it out will forever stick with Essler.

“You want those kids to stick around, and that shows you you’re doing the right things,” he said. “They feel valued even though they’re not a varsity starter. They still want to be a part of it, to be with their buddies. That’s pretty cool.”

Jeff Kolpack
By Jeff Kolpack
Jeff would like to dispel the notion he was around when Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press, but he is on his third decade of reporting with Forum Communications. The son of a reporter and an English teacher, and the brother of a reporter, Jeff has worked at the Jamestown Sun, Bismarck Tribune and since 1990 The Forum, where he's covered North Dakota State athletics since 1995.
Jeff has covered all nine of NDSU's Division I FCS national football titles and has written three books: "Horns Up," "North Dakota Tough" and "Covid Kids." He is the radio host of "The Golf Show with Jeff Kolpack" April through August.
